Students receive Christmas bikes; OCSD trustee spearheads holiday effort

Children who received a bike were selected by the management of public housing complexes within Edwards' District 6.

Santa came a little bit early for students living in Orangeburg County School District 6 Monday as several dozen received new bicycles for Christmas.

About 75 bikes were given to boys and girls of the district during a bike giveaway event held at Paragon Builders on Columbia Road.

Orangeburg School Board Member Ruby Edwards said making Christmas a little brighter for children especially during these challenges times of social isolation caused by the pandemic was one of the main reasons she wanted to reach out.

"Children are at their homes and on computers all the time," Edwards said, adding that she wanted to provide children a way to be more active.

And that's when the idea came to her..."How about bikes?"

Edwards inspiration was timed perfectly with Black Friday and sales at the Orangeburg Walmart.

Community and corporate sponsors, in an effort coordinated by Edwards, purchased the bikes and then the Give a Child a Dream Foundation helped to deliver the bikes to children selected by the management of public housing complexes within Edwards' district.

Among the many housing complexes in Orangeburg one location chosen was St. Paul's Apartments on Fletcher Street.

In addition to Edwards, other sponsors of the bike giveaway include: Paragon Builders; Accent Consulting Group (Courtni and Stephon Edwards, II); Maddiefr Designs; C. Daniel Development; Black Swan Consulting, LLC.; Representative Jerry Govan; Walmart of Orangeburg; Councilwoman Deloris Frazier; The Give a Child a Dream Foundation; Young and Mary Butler; Sharon Moultrie; TRU Ryders Solutions, LLC, and a number of other supporters who have asked to remain anonymous.

“We thank all of the business sponsors for their help in making Christmas a little brighter for the babies,” Edwards stated.