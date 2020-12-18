Students receive Christmas bikes; OCSD trustee spearheads holiday effort

Santa came a little bit earlier to some Orangeburg County School District students, with several dozen receiving brand-new bikes for Christmas.
About 75 bikes were distributed to students in need by The Give a Child a Dream Foundation Monday afternoon.
"Children are at their homes and on computers all the time," said Orangeburg County School Board Member Ruby Edwards, who helped spearhead the effort.
And that's when the idea came to her..."How about bikes?"
St. Paul's Apartment resident Alexis Brown was one of the parents to receive the bikes.
"I am very appreciative for those who were involved as far as wanting to give back to a community who seems to be less fortunate at times," Brown said. "I am appreciative of those thinking about the ones that may not have or not be able to give."
Brown's two daughters, 9-year old Willow and 7-year-old Brooklyn, both received a bike.
"I like it because it is purple and I really like it. It has sparkles on the side of it and I play with them," Brooklyn said. "It has a kickstand and my other bike does not have that."
Willow says she too thinks the bike is great.
"I like it," she said. "It is a good enough size and I like that it is purple because that is my favorite color. It rides fast and I like the sparkles on the side."
The students attend Sheridan Elementary School.
Other sponsors of the bike giveaway included: Paragon Builders; Accent Consulting Group (Courtni and Stephon Edwards II); Maddiefr Designs; C. Daniel Development; Black Swan Consulting LLC.; Representative Jerry Govan; Walmart of Orangeburg; Councilwoman Deloris Frazier; The Give a Child a Dream Foundation; Young and Mary Butler; Sharon Moultrie; TRU Ryders Solutions LLC; and a number of other supporters who have asked to remain anonymous.
Children who received a bike were selected by the management of public housing complexes within Edwards' District 6.
“We thank all of the business sponsors for their help in making Christmas a little brighter for the babies," said Edwards.
