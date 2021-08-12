Students move in at S.C. State

Thursday marked the official move-in day for new students at South Carolina State University.

Incoming freshmen and transfer students were able to have their photo IDs made, complete final registration steps and move into residence halls before classes start next week.

“It feels good to move on campus, I’m ready to meet new people and I definitely can’t wait for the parties,” freshman Jamareon Johnson said.

Johnson, 18, is excited about getting into his major in business management, but he also can’t wait to make new friends and have fun. Like many other students on campus, he is still getting accustomed to the freedom of not being on lock down.

More than 600 freshmen and transfer students were expected to arrive at S.C. State for the fall 2021 semester.

It is the university’s first term with traditional, in-person classes and residency since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted campuses across the country to move to emergency online instruction in spring 2020.

“I’m excited! This is my first time on a campus so I’m ready to live the college life and meet new people,” freshman Winston Harrison said. “I also have some friends coming here, so I plan on meeting up with them tonight so we can celebrate.