Students move in at S.C. State

Thursday marked the official move-in day for new students at South Carolina State University.
Incoming freshmen and transfer students were able to have their photo IDs made, complete final registration steps and move into residence halls before classes start next week.
“It feels good to move on campus, I’m ready to meet new people and I definitely can’t wait for the parties,” freshman Jamareon Johnson said.
Johnson, 18, is excited about getting into his major in business management, but he also can’t wait to make new friends and have fun. Like many other students on campus, he is still getting accustomed to the freedom of not being on lock down.
One has music on his mind. The other is ready to delve into engineering.
More than 600 freshmen and transfer students were expected to arrive at S.C. State for the fall 2021 semester.
It is the university’s first term with traditional, in-person classes and residency since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted campuses across the country to move to emergency online instruction in spring 2020.
“I’m excited! This is my first time on a campus so I’m ready to live the college life and meet new people,” freshman Winston Harrison said. “I also have some friends coming here, so I plan on meeting up with them tonight so we can celebrate.
“I know were still dealing with COVID, so I’m still going to take precautions but I’m just glad we’re able to come out again and have opportunities that we didn’t have last year.”
Harrison, 18, is a first-time freshman majoring in criminal justice.
Once settled in, he plans to look into different organizations and clubs he can join on campus.
Some students said that having COVID-19 restrictions and not being able to do the things they used to before the pandemic was a little depressing. Now that they get to move back on campus and see each other in person, it is a liberating experience.
“I’m nervous, but at the same time I’m excited,” freshman Dru’niyah Creech said. “I get to meet new people. I’m ready to get out the house and ready to just enjoy life again.”
As a psychology major, Creech, 20, has a passion for working with people and wants to become a counselor for elementary school kids. She said she looks forward to building her career and seeing what the campus has to offer.
“My best friend and I are roommates, so I’m very excited about that,” Creech said. “This is my first time in college. I don’t know what to expect, but I look forward to experiencing the college life, meeting new people and moving in my dorm room.”