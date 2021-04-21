Students learn to make Earth a healthier planet; trees will be planted, gardens will be tended

“We aim to teach them to understand how to respect and care for animal and plant life, natural resources and their habitats,” Hallman said. “Above all, we want them to make the world a better place!”

In Bamberg County School District 1, Richard Carroll Elementary School third-graders will be planting a tree on school grounds. Other grades at the school are also participating in Earth Day activities, including interactive lessons to learn how Earth Day began in the 1970s and discuss how it has evolved until now.

Students have also participated in paper and plastic recycle sorting relay races, integrating the 4K Early Learning Standards of gross motor movement and sorting with a theme of recycling.

“Richard Carroll Elementary has always taken great pride in preserving the environment,” RCES Principal Stacey Walter said. “We are a schoolwide and community recycling school for plastics.”

“In a ‘normal’ school year, and as part of our Leader in Me process, every grade level rotates throughout the year in sorting and weighing these plastics on a weekly basis," Walter said. "They also assist in reporting weights online and pickup dates. These little responsibilities begin the process of what we call ‘growing leaders’ within our school."