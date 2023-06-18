Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School recently added the First Priority of America club to its student organizations.

First Priority is a national Christian club led by students on public school campuses.

TyJae Johnson, a rising junior at O-W, was the first student to express interest in the program.

He says First Priority teaches students to communicate with each other instead of arguing or resorting to violence.

“It’s not only something faith-based, it’s also learning.” Johnson said. “It’s teaching our young students how to behave and love one another.”

Quintilla Brown, a teacher assistant at O-W, is the chapter’s organizer. She previously volunteered with the First Priority chapter at Bowman High School.

She believes the program is successful in increasing students’ faith.

“The kids really enjoy that they can share (their) faith with other students,” Brown said.

Johnson recruited members by hanging fliers and telling students about the club. He was able to obtain over 30 members before the end of the school year.

Among the recruits was rising junior Xzavier Rivera, who serves as one of the club’s worship leaders.

Rivera says he joined the First Priority club to “help others experience God through worship”.

“It’s not just songs and music, it’s a relationship with God,” he said.

The club aims to meet twice a month during lunch period.

A typical meeting includes singing, prayer, scripture readings, testimonies and a sermon delivered by a pastor.

Brown says local pastors provide lunch for the students.

“They get spiritual food and natural food every time we meet,” she said.

This year, the club’s theme is “faith over fear.”

“Faith is a big part in overcoming fear,” Rivera said. “When you have faith, all things come easy.”

Johnson envisions the club being introduced to schools across the Orangeburg County School District.

He plans to invite students from other high schools to attend a First Priority event.

Johnson believes that students will be inspired to bring the club to their schools.

“The more events we have, the more we can spread the word,” Johnson said.

According to O-W’s principal, Rahim El-Amin, the school did not have any active religious organizations before the addition of First Priority.

El-Amin says he is confident that the organization will “make sure it remains student-led.”