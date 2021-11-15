Students hope for more options on Railroad Corner; Orangeburg seeks input on scenarios for redevelopment

“If you open up more attractions, that will allow more students to come to the universities,” he said. That “will allow Orangeburg to grow.”

Crossing the railroad tracks is a problem, Outing said.

“I remember doing that my freshman year,” he said. “I think that is the only problem with some freshmen, depending on what type of connections they have.”

Outing said the tracks can be dangerous and that something should be done to improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

Claflin junior Nya Grantham said she likes the idea of the corner being developed.

“I think that it would be beneficial for college students because some of us don't have cars or other resources to go to Columbia or Charleston,” Grantham said. “The fact is that is closer, like walking distance. It would be beneficial to us students.”

Grantham said she feels safe around the railroad tracks and says signs are visible.

“Just go in groups and be safe,” she said.

Community public input meetings were also scheduled for Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The Tuesday meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the City Gym at 410 Broughton Street in Orangeburg.