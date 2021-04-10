Students explore nature via arts-enrichment program

Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club students spent part of their spring break exploring nature.

Over 20 students from the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club spent time at the Edisto Memorial Rose Gardens on Tuesday, April 6, where they explored nature through an artist’s lens while painting and drawing what they saw in their new nature drawing journals.

This arts-enrichment experience, along with a backpack with the necessary art materials, was provided by the S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities through a unique partnership with the SC Afterschool Alliance.

Part of the S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities’ mission is to serve as a resource to teachers and students in South Carolina. The Office of Outreach offers a comprehensive and ever-growing series of programs designed to bring together artists, educators, community organizations and students. Generally, this has been done through arts workshops, guest artist school visits, professional development for teachers, and other activities.

Due to COVID-19, in-person experiences in schools were no longer an option. To continue to provide arts educational opportunities, the Office of Outreach developed a series of virtual and backpack style resources that teachers could order for free and use in their classes.