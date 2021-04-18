Students encouraged to build good character; fifth-graders honored for excellence

Sixteen fifth-grade students were recognized Friday for outstanding character at an Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative event.
Each school selected an honoree who embodies excellence in character, with each honoree writing an essay on what character trait they’ve had to rely on most during the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's program was held virtually due to the pandemic. The program is typically held at Claflin University.
The students, character trait recognized and their schools were:
• Marley Glover – Leadership, Bethune-Bowman Elementary School
• Anna Grace Jeffcoat – Bravery, Dover Elementary
• Serenity Bowman – Helpful, Elloree Elementary
• Destiny James – Courage, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary
• Channing Sumpter – Courage, Marshall Elementary
• Le'Vae Lewis – Patience, Sheridan Elementary
• Travis Gilliard – Gratitude, Vance-Providence Elementary
• Madisyn Tarte – Perseverance, Felton Laboratory Charter School
• Drashti Patel – Perseverance, Brookdale Elementary
• Demetri Farmer – Responsibility, Edisto Elementary
• Johaunna Anderson – Appreciation, Holly Hill Elementary
• Gavin Vaughn – Responsibility, Lockett Elementary
• Charlize Shaw – Joy, Mellichamp Elementary
• Jordyn Coulter – Obedience, St. James-Gaillard Elementary
• Katelyn Brown – Perseverance, Whittaker Elementary
• Natalie Hall – Dedication, Orangeburg Preparatory Schools
Clemson University assistant head football coach Tony Elliott shared his story of how he matured into a man of character. Elliott got his first coaching job at South Carolina State University.
Elliott said character is, “who a person is when no one is watching.”
“I would frequently get in trouble in school,” he said. “I was hanging out with the wrong crowd. I was heading down the wrong path.”
He shared with the students how his mother died when he was 9 years old and how his father was put in jail when Elliott was 12 years old.
“I was living in a lot of dysfunction and I was allowing myself to justify my bad decisions because of my circumstances,” he said.
“In the fifth grade, I knew right from wrong but I was not choosing to do right.”
Elliott stressed to the students that “building character is a process.”
“Character is a collection of good decisions that you make and the opportunities you have to grow when you make bad decisions,” he said. Elliott encouraged the students to “start over today” in building good character.
Elliott gave some examples of good character, such as not making fun of people or sitting with someone who is all alone or new to school.
After sharing ways that he was not practicing good character as a youngster, Elliott said when he moved in with his aunt in the eighth grade he learned about character.
“She taught me how to take responsibility for the decisions that I was making, both good and bad,” he said. “She instilled the confidence in me that even though I made bad decisions, I still have an opportunity to build character by taking responsibility for those decisions.”
Due to practicing good character, Elliott said he was able to graduate in the top 5% of his class and was able to get his first coaching job at S.C. State.
“Coach Pough decided to hire me even though I had no experience,” he said. S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough learned about Elliott from other coaches and men of character that he trusted.
Elliott left the students with some thoughts:
• “A good name is more desirable than great riches.”
• “Bad company corrupts good character. If you lay down with a dog you are going to get fleas.”
• “Wrong is wrong even if everybody is doing it. Right is right even if nobody is doing it.”
S.C. State’s “Marching 101” also shared a couple of performances.
The event was live-streamed on the Orangeburg County Community of Character’s YouTube Channel and via their website: orangeburgcharacter.org.
Event partners were the Orangeburg County School District, One Orangeburg County Initiative, the City of Orangeburg, the County of Orangeburg and the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.