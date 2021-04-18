Students encouraged to build good character; fifth-graders honored for excellence

“In the fifth grade, I knew right from wrong but I was not choosing to do right.”

Elliott stressed to the students that “building character is a process.”

“Character is a collection of good decisions that you make and the opportunities you have to grow when you make bad decisions,” he said. Elliott encouraged the students to “start over today” in building good character.

Elliott gave some examples of good character, such as not making fun of people or sitting with someone who is all alone or new to school.

After sharing ways that he was not practicing good character as a youngster, Elliott said when he moved in with his aunt in the eighth grade he learned about character.

“She taught me how to take responsibility for the decisions that I was making, both good and bad,” he said. “She instilled the confidence in me that even though I made bad decisions, I still have an opportunity to build character by taking responsibility for those decisions.”

Due to practicing good character, Elliott said he was able to graduate in the top 5% of his class and was able to get his first coaching job at S.C. State.