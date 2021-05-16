Student makes history as 1st SCSU industrial engineering grad

Scott D. Stephens II is making history as he receives his bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering on May 7. In doing so, he is the first student in the history of South Carolina State University to do so.

He is the son of Mr. Scott Stephens Sr. a former physical education teacher at Sandy Run K-8 School, and Mrs. Jamie Goff Stephens of Ruffin, currently school counseling director at Calhoun County High School.

Stephens is a 2012 graduate of Calhoun County High School. While matriculating at SCSU, he did his internship at Boeing in St. Louis, Missouri. He became the project manager while working with his team there.

Stephens said, “A special thank you goes out to my instructor of the Project Lead the Way at Calhoun County High School, Mr. Alvin Fersner. As my instructor, he taught me all about engineering, ranging from fundamentals of CAD to AET 101-Building Systems 1. As an Early College student at Calhoun County High School, I was able to transfer several credit hours which benefited me greatly. I would also like to thank my instructor, Dr. Hong at South Carolina State University, who worked tirelessly to make sure l finished strong.”

Stephens’ future plans are to move to St. Louis and pursue his career option with Boeing.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0