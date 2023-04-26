South Carolina State University’s Visual Arts Program is presenting both the Senior Capstone Exhibition and the 51st Annual Student Exhibition this week in the gallery, atrium and hallways of the Fine Arts Building on campus.

An opening reception and awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, from 4-6 p.m.

The Visual Arts Program welcomes visitors and the public to visit the exhibitions on display between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and to attend the opening reception and awards ceremony.

The Senior Capstone Exhibition features the digital and new media works of graduating seniors Sheldon Billings and Aleecia “Shay” Brown.

The 51st Annual Student Art Exhibition features the work of studio arts majors as well as non-majors engaged in an artistic practice.

This year’s exhibition was juried by Claflin University Professor Raishad Glover, who has exhibited his own works both internationally and nationally.