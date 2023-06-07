Strong winds battered Orangeburg County on Wednesday afternoon, knocking down trees and powerlines.

No tornadoes were spotted on radar, but the damage caused by a downburst could lead to damage similar to that from a small tornado, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Liscinsky.

“Anything that would have occurred was a downburst,” he said.

The downburst had an estimated wind speed of 60 mph to 70 mph.

Orangeburg County emergency officials reported around 20 trees were knocked down in Rowesville and the vicinity, from Cannon Bridge Road and River Drive east to the town of Rowesville.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

The following damage was reported to the National Weather Service:

• Trees and powerlines were down at Shillings Bridge Road and Ferndale Road near Cope.

• Trees and powerlines were down at U.S. Highway 301 and Poppy Road near Cordova.

• Trees and powerlines were down at Cannon Bridge Road and Carver School Road near Rowesville.

• Trees and power lines were down at Cannon Bridge Road and River Drive near Rowesville.

• A tree was down on Oliver Street in Bowman.

• A tree was down on Interstate 26 eastbound at or near mile marker 161.

Also, in Calhoun County pea- to dime-sized hail was reported near S.C. Highway 6 between St. Matthews and Elloree.

No more thunderstorm activity is forecast Wednesday night, Liscinsky said.