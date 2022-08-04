 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strong storms topple trees in Orangeburg County; more possible next week

Thunderstorms

Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds uprooted this tree on Carver School Road near Cordova Wednesday evening, taking out a mailbox.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Strong to severe thunderstorms rolled through The T&D Region Wednesday evening, knocking down trees but causing no reported structural damage.

“We had trees down from Canaan to Bolentown, to Pine Hill to Norway and North,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said. Fortunately, the trees did not fall on any structures or homes.

There were several reports of downed trees throughout the area from about 8:20 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

Downed tree reports included:

• 8:20 p.m. – Bedford Avenue, North

• 8:35 p.m. – Fox Paw Court, Rowesville

• 8:45 p.m. – S.C. Highway 4 and Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg

• 8:48 p.m. – Carver School Road and Dry Swamp Road, Rowesville

• 8:55 p.m. – Beason Road and Neeses Highway, Orangeburg

• 9:05 p.m. – South Willow Road, Norway

• 9:10 p.m. – Middle Willow Road and Norway Road, Norway

• 9:10 p.m. – Neeses Highway near Calvary Church Road, Neeses

Rainfall was heavy in some isolated cases.

A weather reporting station in Calhoun County, about nine miles east of North, recorded 1.93 inches.

A station about three miles northwest of Orangeburg recorded about 1.16 inches.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight chance of showers over the weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

There is a potential for more organized and stronger storms by the middle of next week as a front approaches the area, according to the National Weather Service.

A pattern change is possible my mid-week as a trough develops over the Great Lakes region, the NWS states.

Looking two weeks ahead, temperatures and rainfall look to be near normal for this time of year.

Longer term, the National Weather Service is forecasting above-average temperatures and precipitation over next three months.

