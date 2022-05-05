 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Strong storms possible Friday; SCSU graduation moves to SHM

Willie Jeffries

Jeffries

A strong cold front will move through the region Friday afternoon, increasing the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms.

“Damaging winds are the primary threat, although some large hail and isolated tornados still cannot be ruled out,” the National Weather Service said Thursday in a weather briefing.

“Confidence in some sort of severe weather is increasing with the forecast,” the agency said.

According to the NWS, the severe weather could start between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.

The likelihood of thunderstorms led South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers to move Friday’s commencement ceremony to Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. It starts at 7 p.m.

Seating in SHM will be limited to S.C. State employees, graduates and their guests. Each graduating student will be allotted five guest tickets for the ceremony.

Masks will be required in SHM.

The ceremony also will be streamed live on S.C. State’s website at www.scsu.edu and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCState1896/.

SC State expects to confer degrees for an estimated 305 students – 234 undergraduate and 71 graduate-level students. S.C. State Football Coach Emeritus Willie Jeffries will be the keynote speaker.

Cooler weather is forecast to move into the area for the weekend. Saturday’s high is forecast to be 83 degrees, with scattered showers possible.

Mother’s Day is forecast to be sunny with a high of 77.

Temperatures are forecast to hover in the low 80s early next week, with drier weather expected through mid-week. Low pressure offshore will slowly drift back west, with the next chance for showers around mid-week.

Over the next two weeks, temperatures and rainfall are expected to be above normal for the area for this time of year.

The Sun just flashed two back-to-back X-class solar flares

