Strong storms possible for area

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible for The T&D Region Tuesday afternoon into evening, according to the National Weather Service’s Columbia office.

"These storms could produce locally heavy rainfall," the NWS said in a Monday briefing. "The main threat will be strong damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is possible especially across the eastern Midlands."

"Heavy rainfall could produce some flooding of low lying areas and areas that are prone to flooding," the NWS continued. "The rainfall will produce rises on the area rivers. However, most rivers across the Midlands should remain below flood stage."

There’s a marginal risk for strong to severe storms.

The region could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain over the next few days. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Tuesday’s high temperature is forecast to be 81, with a low of 60. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday with a high of 72 and a low of 54.

Sunshine is forecast Thursday through Sunday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. The normal high for this time of year for Orangeburg is about 80 and the normal low is about 59.

