Strong storms in forecast for Wednesday

Strong storms with high winds and torrential rains with localized flash flooding are the greatest threat this afternoon into this evening across The T&D Region.

The storms are forecast to arrive in the area between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to a Columbia National Weather Service brief issued Wednesday morning.

There is also a slight risk for tornadoes and hail.

"Confidence is highest in damaging winds," the NWS said in its brief.

"Storms will form along an outflow boundary to our south today," the NWS said. "These storms are expected to propagate northward during the afternoon."

The severe weather is most likely in the southern Midlands and CSRA. Forecasters do not believe the storms will rival the severity of Tuesday's system, which spawned a number of tornadoes that downed trees and damaged some homes in the region.

Heavy rains have caused river levels to rise.

The North Fork of the Edisto River is expected to crest at about 8.2 feet, which is slightly above flood stage. Minor flooding of low-lying areas near the river is common at these levels.

The Congaree River at Carolina Eastman is also forecast to crest sometime Friday at about 120.1 feet. Flood stage is 115 feet. At 120 feet there is moderate flooding surrounding the river.

The NWS provides these tips for severe thunderstorms:

Stay inside a sturdy building or shelter that can protect you from deadly lightning and damaging winds.

Once in a shelter, stay away from windows and avoid electrical equipment and plumbing. Remember to bring pets inside.

Postpone outdoor activities until the storms have passed.

If caught outside, take shelter in a sturdy enclosed building or hard-top automobile immediately. Avoid open spaces, isolated objects, high ground and metallic objects.

Get out of boats and away from bodies of water. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division offers these tornado tips:

Before a tornado

Be alert to changing weather conditions.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio and news outlets for the latest information.

Look for approaching storms.

Look for the following danger signs: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating) and a loud roar, similar to a freight train.

During a tornado

Home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level.

If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

Vehicle, trailer, mobile home: Get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building or storm shelter.

If unable to get indoors, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of potential flooding and flying debris.

Never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle. Instead, leave the vehicle immediately for safe shelter.

Office building, hospital, nursing home: Individuals should go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building – away from glass and on the lowest floor possible.

Individuals should then crouch down and cover their heads.

Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow one get to a lower level quickly. Individuals should stay off elevators because if the power goes out, the elevator could be a trap.

The American Red Cross provides flood tips:

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

Head for higher ground and stay there.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, prepare to evacuate quickly if necessary. Follow evacuation orders and don’t return until officials say it is safe.

Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

If power lines are down, don’t step in puddles or standing water.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.