Street name to honor King; civil rights leader spoke in Orangeburg

Amelia Street in Orangeburg will soon have an additional name, with this one honoring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The S.C. Department of Transportation commission voted Thursday to name the road Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said there are few cities in South Carolina that do not have a road named after King, and it is important to honor the civil rights leader who visited both South Carolina State University and Claflin University.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. exemplified the importance of equality for all people,” Butler said. “This is an opportunity for us to celebrate the non-violent movement of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and not only appreciate his work, but to continue to recognize how important equality is in our community.”

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said the road naming is honorary, similar to how a portion of Boulevard Street is named Webber Boulevard in honor of the late Dr. Clemmie Embly Webber and a portion of U.S. Highway 301 is named Marshall B. Williams Boulevard in honor of the late senator.

“We’re following the same process we’ve followed with honoring other people,” Hutto said.

Homes and businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will continue to have the Amelia Street address for mail and other official purposes.

Hutto said that Butler approached members of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation about honoring King, and they unanimously agreed to the approach.

Amelia Street ends at Trinity United Methodist Church and the universities, Hutto noted. King spoke at them all.

“I think it’s a very appropriate street to name after him,” he said.

The resolution approved by the SCDOT commission notes that King delivered a speech at Trinity in the early 1960s “reassuring those in attendance that their cause was a righteous one, and he reinforced the importance of non-violence.

“Dr. King’s speech lifted their spirits, making them all believe that anything was possible.”

King also, “was instrumental in inspiring the citizens of Orangeburg to zealously march, picket, boycott and demonstrate in support of their cause for civil rights. A statue of Dr. King stands along Amelia Street by the Courthouse.”

The resolution also notes “Dr. King gave speeches to students at both Claflin University and South Carolina State University, inspiring them to become involved in the Civil Rights Movement.”

A ceremony will held in the future for the naming of the street.