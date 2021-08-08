STREAMing workshop promotes interest in both arts and sciences

When is a red-tailed green rat snake more than a snake? When it teaches students about science, writing and art in one virtual workshop.

That was the experience of high school student Zahara Sellers as she participated in the The I. P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium’s Summer STREAMing Workshop the last week of July via Zoom. Zahara’s detailed rendering of Gonyosoma oxycephalum (red-tailed green rat snake) was the result of four days of integrating concepts from the various disciplines.

STREAM is an acronym for science, technology, reasoning (and critical thinking), engineering, aesthetics (a combination of art, awareness, and psychology) and mathematics. The workshop supported students in preparing to return to school with activities included drawing and painting, discussion of vocabulary pertaining to art, science, and descriptive writing.