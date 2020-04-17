Strategies to becoming a virtual worshiper

Recently, I listened in on an Easter Saturday drive-thru service near my home. I realized that at the points of the sermon that evoked an "Amen," you could hear car horns. Online, the "car horns" or engagement come in the form of "liking" a post, posting an appropriate GIF (an animated image), or sharing a virtual service with your social media followers. Direct messages are also considered engagement and may consist of requests for prayer or an inquiry about the ministry. I have seen ministers online offer salvation or church membership to virtual worshippers by requesting viewers click links on the webpage or send a message via a designated social media channel. Others have asked viewers to use hashtags to indicate their desires, depending on whether they wanted to #donate, seek #prayer, or accept the offer of #salvation or #churchmembership.

Virtual congregants must also remember the need for their continued financial stewardship. Although churches may be eligible for some stimulus funds, the stewardship of congregants is still needed to continue the work of ministry and fund the added expenses that come with building the digital infrastructure for virtual worship and engagement.