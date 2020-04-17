Strategies to becoming a virtual worshiper

For many Christians in the Bible Belt, spiritual formation begins early in spaces like Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Many learn how to "do church" as children and then grow in faith and godliness. What isn't taught, however, is how to be a cyber or digital worshiper when you're a "digital immigrant," or what is considered a person born before digital technology existed.
Not to worry, if you believe that God is doing a new thing and now accept that church via computer may be a temporary norm, I have a few suggestions on how you can maximize your virtual church attendance. I know, I know, it doesn't feel right not being surrounded by stained glass windows, and it feels odd seeing choir members pop up on multiple screens from different locations to prepare you for a sermon delivered via a mobile phone. Although undesirable for many, during our mandated time of sheltering-in-place, it is necessary as we await a miracle and scientific advancements to eradicate the coronavirus.
Virtual worship can still be a sacred experience when you designate the time solely for viewing the service and avoid other tasks while doing so. Although streaming a worship service does not require watching in real-time and may be pre-recorded, viewing services along with others can help fortify your sense of community. You may see people from your actual pew and can follow-up with them offline.
In my doctoral dissertation, I wrote about how a religious broadcaster in Iowa was able to help people across the world create an imagined community by providing opportunities for engagement.
Recently, I listened in on an Easter Saturday drive-thru service near my home. I realized that at the points of the sermon that evoked an "Amen," you could hear car horns. Online, the "car horns" or engagement come in the form of "liking" a post, posting an appropriate GIF (an animated image), or sharing a virtual service with your social media followers. Direct messages are also considered engagement and may consist of requests for prayer or an inquiry about the ministry. I have seen ministers online offer salvation or church membership to virtual worshippers by requesting viewers click links on the webpage or send a message via a designated social media channel. Others have asked viewers to use hashtags to indicate their desires, depending on whether they wanted to #donate, seek #prayer, or accept the offer of #salvation or #churchmembership.
Virtual congregants must also remember the need for their continued financial stewardship. Although churches may be eligible for some stimulus funds, the stewardship of congregants is still needed to continue the work of ministry and fund the added expenses that come with building the digital infrastructure for virtual worship and engagement.
While mailing in your tithes and offerings may be your preferred way of sowing, using the church's designated giving application or website may be the best way to give during this time. Many applications will offer two-step authentication, which may require you to receive a code at an email or mobile number to verify ownership of the account attempting to execute the donation. If you are unsure of a site's security, you should look for a closed lock to the left of the web address.
Being a virtual worshipper also makes it a tad easier to extend an invitation to discipleship. Those who are Facebook friends may take an interest in a Facebook Watch Party shared when your congregations gather virtually for midweek or Sunday services.
As a virtual worshipper, I've heard my name called from a pulpit as a Chicago pastor welcomed online viewers who had engaged on Twitter with the church's tweet and invitation for prayer. I have also financially supported ministries with streaming services that ministered to my soul as a graduate student trying to survive Iowa winters.
Virtual worship may not replace the interaction of Sunday morning, but when you are strategic, the experience can still aid in building and sustaining your faith.
Arlecia Simmons, Ph.D., M.Div., is an ordained minister, marketplace ministry consultant, and she teaches digital media as an assistant professor at Claflin University. She can be reached at admin@drlecia.com.
