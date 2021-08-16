Strategic incompetence in the fall of Afghanistan

What should have happened was a conditions-based plan to withdraw U.S. forces during the winter. The withdrawal should have been complete by the start of the Taliban Spring Offensive (Donald Trump set a date of May 1).

Additionally, the Afghan National Security Forces should have been set up for success to fight without the support they relied upon for two decades. We should have kept a few thousand Americans in place during the first fighting season on standby, with those to be withdrawn the next non-fighting season. Those Americans would allow the Afghans to completely and solely execute the fight, though with access to air support. Those Americans would also ensure American equipment did not fall into the hands of the Taliban.

We should not have withdrawn from Bagram Air Base until the absolute end of the American presence, and yet withdraw early on. Reason: The Kabul Airport is unique in being in the middle of the city, and therefore vulnerable to being overrun by refugees if the Taliban came toward Kabul. It is also in a vulnerable position due to the terrain allowing it to come under indirect artillery and direct fire from high ground. It has limited runway capability and could easily be put out of commission.