Straight Road receives $14,500 grant from Alzheimer’s Center

COLUMBIA – Straight Road International is pleased to receive a $14,500 grant from the Alzheimer’s Resource Coordination Center in the South Carolina Department on Aging. This grant supports Straight Road’s educational program titled “Elder Financial Abuse in the Dementia Community.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the growing problem of elder financial abuse in South Carolina and the United States as a whole. With older adults being more isolated from their loved ones than ever before coupled with an increasing number of them suffering from varying types of dementia including Alzheimer's disease, they have become more susceptible to losing their savings to clever fraudsters. It is estimated that by 2025, there will more than 120,000 South Carolinians with Alzheimer’s disease. Straight Road’s president and founder, Abdalla Straker, believes that it is critical that this issue be addressed at this time.

“It is our duty to honor our elders, our parents, those who have gone before us, and that means looking out for them. They must be protected. We have to teach, equip and report to stop this practice from getting out of control," Straker said.

Straker is a gerontologist and alumnus of South Carolina State University who spent a decade working in corporate America. He will be engaging the students, faculty, staff and others at South Carolina State University and other local institutions on the topic.

For more information, call 803-622-3597 or email support@straightroadint.org.