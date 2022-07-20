Storms possible Thursday; some might be severe

There’s a marginal chance The T&D Region could see severe weather on Thursday.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, with some storms possibly being strong to severe, capable mainly of damaging winds, according to a weather brief issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says the region should expect, “a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning.

“The main threat for severe thunderstorms is expected late Thursday afternoon through the evening hours.”

The main area of concern is north and west of the Interstate 20 corridor, the NWS states.

Residents should be aware of high wind gusts that could down trees and power lines.

Heavy rain is also likely, with flash flooding possible, according to the NWS.

For Orangeburg, the NWS is forecasting a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. New rainfall amounts of between a quarter and half of an inch are possible, according to the NWS.

Thursday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 93 degrees, with a low Thursday night of 74.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms for Orangeburg each day through Saturday night. Early forecasts are calling for a dry Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 90s, while lows are forecast to be in the lower 70s.