Storms mean caring for locals, evacuees; many pass through on way to sites farther inland

When tropical storm or hurricane impacts to the state and The T&D Region become more certain, local emergency-response agencies make certain evacuees from coastal areas and locally are sheltered.

Area emergency-response agencies have detailed and structured plans in place to handle the influx of coastal residents if and when mandatory evacuations are ordered along the state's coastal areas. Shelters are also open for local residents who need to be sheltered from the stormy blast.

Evacuation routes are predetermined and traffic along certain sections of major evacuation routes may be adjusted to flow in one direction away from the coast. For example lane reversals on Interstate 26 coming out from the coast are not uncommon.

State and local law enforcement officers station themselves at traffic-control points along these evacuation routes.

Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County partners with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and, before a storm threatens the coast, the county is on call with the agency.

Once a decision is made to evacuate the coast, the county opens shelters, Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

Staley said the state usually makes an evacuation order about three days before a storm is to strike the coast.

Orangeburg County also provides about 24 to 36-hour notice for the county's at-risk population to locate to a shelter. The at-risk residents will mean people who live in mobile homes or for people who live in homes that are not structurally sound.

"We want to make sure they have a full day of fair weather to get to the shelter before the storm hits," Staley said.

The county's sheltering plan has two tiers -- primary shelters and secondary shelters.

"Just because it is on the list does not mean it is going to be opened," Staley said, noting shelters are opened depending on the threat to the county and can vary with storm intensities and tracks.

The county's primary shelters are Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Lake Marion High School, Hunter-Kinard Tyler High School and Branchville High School.

Individuals with special conditions (such as requiring electricity for their medical needs) can also contact a special phone number where they will get triaged to go to a special shelter.

The county also participates in the state's mass transportation plan in which charter buses are used to help evacuate coastal residents without a means of transportation. The buses are typically staged at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds before they are deployed to the coast.

"We have the ability in our plans to open up a specific shelter for charter buses for people evacuating by bus," Staley said.

At any given time the county has sheltered about 150 individuals in recent storms and has a capacity to house 1,000 individuals in its four primary shelters.

Staley said the shelters are open as needed and are available to anyone, noting in the past there have been evacuations across several states. Staley noted the county has five evacuation routes running through it.

The county opens shelters for evacuees in what is called the central conglomerate and most likely for the southern conglomerate of the coast. These would include counties such as Georgetown. Charleston, Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper.

Staley said generally the trend is that evacuees tend to want to go further inland than Orangeburg County.

"They will go inland as far as they can go until they run out of room," Staley said. "We end up sheltering people who are either late getting out and can't get somewhere further inland to a safer place."

"They will book all the way to up into Charlotte and into the Upstate," Staley said. "People remember Hugo and they remember how bad Orangeburg got hit during Hugo, so they don't stop here."

Staley said while people prefer to stay in hotels, the county is seeing a large trend of emergency-response and recovery crews such as power crews filling up hotels before evacuees.

"They (recovery crews) want to get as close to the coast as they can get without being impacted severely; they fill up the hotel rooms," Staley said, noting crews can book the hotels five or six days before a storm hits. "Hotel space in Orangeburg County is prime whenever we have a hurricane because everybody is wanting to book it."

One challenge Orangeburg County faces is shelter staffing.

"Our ability to open shelters is directly related to the amount of staff we have to staff it," Staley said. "We have a need for volunteers."

The American Red Cross supplies and staffs along with the Salvation Army. The Department of Social Services also helps staff shelters, and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office provides security.

Staley said the county is always looking for shelter volunteers. He encourages individuals to contact organizations about volunteering.

Churches interested in becoming shelter teams can reach out to Orangeburg County Emergency Services to adopt and help staff a shelter.

Calhoun County

Calhoun County Director of Emergency Management David Chojnacki said the process of opening shelters in Calhoun County is based on the severity of the local forecast.

He said in the 11 years he has served as director of the county's emergency management, only a few people from outside the county have stayed at a county shelter.

He said because the county is so small and resources are limited, the primary purpose for the county opening shelters is for local residents.

"We have never had more than 30 people at one time in the shelter," Chojnacki said, explaining that typically the county will set up for about 50 people.

When the forecast warrants it, Chojnacki said he will call the American Red Cross and the Department of Social Services, usually about two or three days before a storm to enable the agencies to get ready to supply and staff the shelter.

The Red Cross supplies the shelter with cots, food, blankets, and DSS staffs the shelter. Chojnacki said typically the county has about 100 cots available from the Red Cross.

The county also will also provide the shelters security, radios and a generator.

The main shelter in Calhoun County is the Calhoun County High School in St. Matthews.

A backup shelter, if needed, would be the Sandy Run K-8 building. If schools are in session, they are also notified of the need to use the school as a shelter, though Chojnacki said most times schools will be closed when there is an incoming severe weather event.

Though evacuees have seldom stayed in a Calhoun County shelter, Chojnacki said generally the mindset of an evacuee is to to "get as far away as possible" from the coast.

He said those who can afford it will prefer to stay in a hotel and not a shelter and since Calhoun County does not have a hotel, most who do stay at hotels typically will go to Columbia or even further inland such as the Greenville and Spartanburg areas.

Calhoun County High School at 150 Saints Ave. in St. Matthews and Sandy Run school and St. Matthews K-8 all serve as shelters.

Bamberg County

Bamberg County Emergency Services Director Tiffany Kemmerlin said when a coastal evacuation is issued, the county will have several traffic control points set up at major intersections and high-traffic areas throughout the county in an effort to keep traffic flowing on the evacuation route.

The traffic-control points are manned by local law enforcement or highway patrol.

Sheltering is a significant component of storm preparedness for the county.

The county's primary shelter is Voorhees University, which supports both Bamberg and Barnwell counties. The shelter also supports both general population and medical-needs citizens, Kemmerlin said.

"There are a few different components that are key in deciding if or when to open our shelter at Voorhees University," she said. "We always ensure the citizens' safety is our primary focus."

"As always, it’s a team conversation and discussion with our local government officials and supporting agencies including Red Cross, DHEC, DSS and SC Emergency Management Division," she said.

Kemmerlin said the county's shelter is open to anyone no matter from where they are evacuating.

"Over the last few shelter activations, we have had several citizens utilize the shelter at Voorhees University," Kemmerlin said. "We can’t underscore enough our gratitude to Voorhees and their staff in helping us in our efforts to provide our citizens a haven during natural disasters and emergencies."Kemmerlin said.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Mandy McWherter said in order to prepare for both evacuees and local sheltering needs, the Red Cross has been working with its partners, including local emergency managers to identify shelter locations, have refreshed supply stocks, and trained volunteer teams to support communities.

"When requested by local emergency managers, the Red Cross opens shelters during an emergency to provide a safe place to stay for people who are under evacuation orders, are unable to reach their homes, or have homes that are unlivable," she said. "Red Cross shelters are open to everyone in need."

McWherter said the the Red Cross and other organizations may open general-population shelters.

While Red Cross-managed shelters are staffed by Red Cross volunteers and staff, general-population shelters are also staffed by S.C. Department of Social Services.

"Red Cross of SC volunteers support any shelter in any county, so volunteers may be from other counties or, in the case of larger events, from outside of our state," she said.

What can or can't be brought to a shelter?

Individuals are encouraged to bring personal items for each family member to a shelter, including prescription and emergency medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items.

Items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and other items for family members with unique needs should also be taken.

People cannot bring alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs and weapons.

Pets are not allowed in shelters, though service animals are.

"The Red Cross partners with animal welfare groups, including RedRover, to ensure that shelter residents have a place for their pets during disasters," McWherter said. "Depending on the situation, pets may be housed in a different location where their owners can visit them. Shelter workers will do all they can to accommodate service animals comfortably."

McWherter said as part of an emergency plan, families should know which hotels will accept pets and should call ahead for reservations.

"Ask if no-pet policies could be waived in an emergency," she said. "Identify which friends, relatives, animal boarding facilities, and veterinarians can care for your pets in an emergency," she said.

Orangeburg County specifically directs animals to its animal-control facility but also houses pets at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, where a special trailer is set up.

Sheltering in times of COVID

McWherter said the Red Cross continues to support shelters during COVID by following safety guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"Ensuring people have a safe place to stay during a disaster is a critical part of the Red Cross mission, but how we support sheltering efforts may be different in each community, depending on local emergency plans and the scale of the disaster," she said. "For most emergencies, we will open group shelters, but in some cases, hotels are more appropriate."

"To help keep our workforce and the people we serve safe, we are using safety precautions, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures, and encouraging social distancing," she said.

While both Orangeburg and Calhoun counties say that COVID has impacted sheltering operations by having to observe proper spacing between individuals in the shelter, the amount of capacity per shelter varies.

Kemmerlin said Bamberg County has only slightly been impacted by COVID in its sheltering operations.

"Luckily, at Voorhees University, the area provided allows us to safely space families out," she said. "We use all CDC protocols."