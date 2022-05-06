Storms hit trees, power lines in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

Strong storms pushed across The T&D Region on Friday afternoon, knocking down trees and powerlines.

The Orangeburg Municipal Airport reported a wind gust of 50 mph at 5:30 p.m.

Between 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., the S.C. Highway Patrol reported trees on roads near Olar, Branchville and Cope, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS received a number of local damage reports, including:

• 5:18 p.m. – Power lines were down on North Street in Bamberg.

• 5:28 p.m. – Trees were down near the intersection of U.S. Highway 21 and Fox Paw Court, between Rowesville and Branchville.

• 5:35 p.m. – A tree was reported on Interstate 26 eastbound, at mile marker 143.

• 5:40 p.m. – A tree was reported on I-26 eastbound, near mile marker 160, north of Bowman.

