Storm’s winds hit 85 mph, battering school, homes; ‘I saw ice and wind,’ Elloree resident says

SANTEE – Mount Olive Road resident Ed Ravenell had just returned from the store Tuesday evening when the storm hit.

“I saw just like a cloud over here,” Ravenell said. “It was like a cloud I had never seen before. It thought it looked kind of funny but I didn't think nothing of it.”

Ravenell, who lives next to his mother on Mount Olive Road, said he was going to her house to watch the Atlanta Braves baseball game when the storm hit.

“By the time I got in the house, the wind started blowing real hard and hail,” he said.

Ravenell was standing on his mother's front porch when a tree came crashing down near his face.

"I was standing right here looking,” he said.

Seeing the danger, Ravenell raced to his daughter and his granddaughter who were next door. He was able to bring them to his mother's house through the wind and rain.

“I barely made it across the yard,” he said.

Ravenell said the entire experience was frightening.

"The storm snapped a service light that was laying on the house," Ravenell said. The power was still cut off to the house Wednesday morning.