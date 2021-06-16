Storm’s winds hit 85 mph, battering school, homes; ‘I saw ice and wind,’ Elloree resident says

SANTEE – Mount Olive Road resident Ed Ravenell had just returned from the store Tuesday evening when the storm hit.
“I saw just like a cloud over here,” Ravenell said. “It was like a cloud I had never seen before. It thought it looked kind of funny but I didn't think nothing of it.”
Ravenell, who lives next to his mother on Mount Olive Road, said he was going to her house to watch the Atlanta Braves baseball game when the storm hit.
“By the time I got in the house, the wind started blowing real hard and hail,” he said.
Ravenell was standing on his mother's front porch when a tree came crashing down near his face.
"I was standing right here looking,” he said.
Seeing the danger, Ravenell raced to his daughter and his granddaughter who were next door. He was able to bring them to his mother's house through the wind and rain.
“I barely made it across the yard,” he said.
Ravenell said the entire experience was frightening.
"The storm snapped a service light that was laying on the house," Ravenell said. The power was still cut off to the house Wednesday morning.
His family was not injured.
“Thank God it’s just property damage. I can deal with that," he said.
A National Weather Service damage survey team said the storms that rolled through the eastern end of Orangeburg County on Tuesday evening were packing straight-line winds of more than 85 mph.
NWS crews spent hours surveying the damage Wednesday afternoon.
Crews went to residential neighborhoods in Elloree and Santee. They also visited Lake Marion High School and Technology Center, which sustained damage.
“Right now we are looking at a higher-end, straight-line wind event,” NWS Meteorologist-in-Charge Richard Okulski said. “Everything we have seen between the roof damage and the tree damage is indicative of straight-line winds,” he said.
The storms rolled through the eastern portion of Calhoun and Orangeburg counties between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, causing heavy damage to Lake Marion High School.
Parts of the roof were peeled off, the canopy used for student drop-off is missing and HVAC systems were ripped away from the roof. Several trees were uprooted on the school's campus.
Officials are still assessing the damage.
The Orangeburg County School District’s Summer Extravaganza held at the school is suspended for the remainder of the week as damage is assessed. The event is being moved to the Bethune-Bowman campus beginning Monday.
Nearly 200 middle and high school students were attending summer programs on the Lake Marion campus. Their families will be contacted Thursday by their teachers, who will discuss the transition and any adjustments that families may wish to make to their school bus plans.
The district plans to share additional information in the future about extracurricular programs activities and the CTE Camp planned for the campus this summer.
No students, teachers or staff members were physically harmed as a result of the storm.
A tree fell on the roof of a mobile home on Gentry Lane in Santee during the storm. Another mobile home on Buckhead Drive off of Felderville Road in Elloree had portions of its roof torn off.
Several farm irrigation pivots were overturned on Felderville Road near Buckhead and on Freeport Drive near Santee.
Orangeburg County Emergency Service Director Billy Staley said overall there were between 30 and 35 trees down as a result of the storm.
“The public really needs to keep an eye open on these storms,” Staley said. “We can really have strong winds and large hail with these thunderstorms.”
“Everybody needs to watch the sky when we have these hot and humid days,” Staley said. “People need to be careful for these pop-up storms.”
“Have a plan,” Staley said. “Take shelter. Stay in an interior room in your home when these storms come through because even the smallest thunderstorms can produce a tornado.
“Have a safety kit and monitor the weather during these warm days.”
Elloree resident Clarence Rivers, whose Buckhead Drive home had its roof peeled off, was home when the storm hit.
“The wind got up and the next thing I know, hail and the wind got strong,” Rivers said. “Stuff started cracking and breaking down. It lasted about 30 to 35 minutes.”
He said he came outside and noticed the damage.
“The tin was blowed up and tore off my momma's house,” Rivers said. “Hail was all over the yard.
“There were live lines in the water.”
Rivers said, “It was quick. It was like white. I saw ice and wind.”
Rivers said his yard was “covered with nothing but hail.”
NWS meteorologist Nicole Steeves said the storms were prompted by a cold front.
“It was a little slower to move in than initially thought,” Steeves said. “It had the time for all of this energy to build up during the day.”
There were reports of golf ball-sized hail near Santee, the National Weather Service reported. Also, trees were downed from Elloree to Eutawville.
The S.C. Highway Patrol reported trees were down near the intersection of U.S. Highway 176 and U.S. Highway 15, and the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and Felderville Road.
There was also tree damage along Vance Road, with reports of tree tops being snapped off and multiple trees uprooted.
In Calhoun County, numerous trees were knocked down across the county, including on Burke Road. Trees also went down near the intersection of Belleville Road and Moorer Road.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Division Director Dave Chojnacki said there were downed power lines reported on U.S. 176 and Big Beaver Creek. Power was restored within a couple of hours.
Chojnacki said there were no reports to emergency management about structural damage.