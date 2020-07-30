Storm’s local impact expected to be small

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to remain off the coast of South Carolina early next week, with a small impact expected for The T&D Region.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane by the time it’s located off the state’s coast on Sunday evening into Monday afternoon.

"The deepening upper trough moving in from the west is expected to keep the storm east ... and off the coast, but all interests should continue to monitor official NHC (National Hurricane Center) forecasts the next several days," the National Weather Service said in its forecast statement.

The NWS is forecasting a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms for The T&D Region on Saturday.

There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the Orangeburg area Sunday, a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Monday night.

There’s a fairly good chance of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday of next week.

Temperatures should be in mid-90s.

