Storm damages ice cream shop awning; weather causes Calhoun County, Santee problems

The awning of a Santee ice cream restaurant was damaged Wednesday as strong storms rolled through the area.

The Ice Cream Bar at 9039 Old Highway Number Six had the wooden sign on top of its roof blown down during the storm.

“The Ice Cream Bar will be closed for two days due to storm last (Wednesday) night,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “We are sorry for the inconvenience but are working on it now.”

Storms also downed several trees throughout Calhoun County and caused several vehicle accidents on Wednesday. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage in the county.

No damage was reported in Bamberg County.