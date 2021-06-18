Storm could bring heavy rain; small possibility of severe weather

Heavy rain and severe storms are possible across The T&D Region this weekend as a tropical weather system moves up from the Gulf of Mexico.
Questions remain about the storm's eventual track and intensity as it moves inland, but the threat of heavy rain is a real possibility, according to the National Weather Service.
“Localized flash flooding, then river flooding could be an issue,” the NWS said in a Friday weather briefing. “A brief tornado will be possible mainly Sunday and Sunday night.”
Local rivers are expected to remain below flood stage during the event.
“Make sure you check your drainage in those areas that consistently flood,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said. “Be careful in those areas. Stay alert to the weather.”
Calhoun County Emergency Management Division Director Dave Chojnacki said residents “should make sure they have fresh batteries in their NOAA weather alert radios and be prepared to seek shelter if some severe weather comes their way.”
With heavy rains and flooding the most likely weather hazard, Chojnacki said it is important for motorists to be cautious on the road.
“Don't go through any flooding,” he said, repeating the common phrase of “turn around, don't drown.”
According to the latest forecast, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Saturday. The chance of heavy rain will increase Saturday night into Sunday night. Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Sunday night.
There’s a marginal threat of severe weather, and The T&D Region has a slight risk (10%) of flash flooding, according to the NWS.
For Orangeburg specifically, the chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected to be about 20% on Saturday, increasing to 40% Saturday night.
There’s an 80% chance of rain on Sunday, with up to an inch of rain possible. There’s also an 80% chance of rain Sunday night, with up to an inch of rain possible.
The worst of the storm is forecast to be from 2 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Following the passage of the tropical system, moisture will remain as a cold front moves into the area Tuesday.
Forecast models have the front shifting toward the coast Wednesday, where it could stall.
There remains a good chance (50% to 60%) of rainfall for the area Monday through Wednesday before falling to about 30% Thursday.
Recent rains have helped move the area out of moderate drought into an abnormally dry status, according to the U.S. National Drought Mitigation Center.
The American Red Cross provides some flood tips:
• If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.
• Head for higher ground and stay there.
• If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, prepare to evacuate quickly if necessary. Follow evacuation orders and don’t return until officials say it is safe.
• Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.
• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.
• If power lines are down, don’t step in puddles or standing water.