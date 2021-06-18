Storm could bring heavy rain; small possibility of severe weather

According to the latest forecast, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Saturday. The chance of heavy rain will increase Saturday night into Sunday night. Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Sunday night.

There’s a marginal threat of severe weather, and The T&D Region has a slight risk (10%) of flash flooding, according to the NWS.

For Orangeburg specifically, the chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected to be about 20% on Saturday, increasing to 40% Saturday night.

There’s an 80% chance of rain on Sunday, with up to an inch of rain possible. There’s also an 80% chance of rain Sunday night, with up to an inch of rain possible.

The worst of the storm is forecast to be from 2 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Following the passage of the tropical system, moisture will remain as a cold front moves into the area Tuesday.

Forecast models have the front shifting toward the coast Wednesday, where it could stall.

There remains a good chance (50% to 60%) of rainfall for the area Monday through Wednesday before falling to about 30% Thursday.