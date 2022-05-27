Storm brings lots of rain

Heavy rain pounded some areas of The T&D Region early Friday morning, dumping lots of water but causing few other problems.

A tornado warning was issued around 6 a.m. for the eastern end of the county near Santee State Park, with Vance and Eutawville being in the path of the storm.

Despite the tornado warning, local emergency officials say there were no reports of storm damage in the region.

The National Weather Service could not confirm any tornadic activity late Friday afternoon.

The storms brought lightning and thunder to the Orangeburg area around 5 a.m. and dropped copious amounts of rain in some locations.

A rain gauge on Dove Point Drive in Orangeburg reported nearly 2 inches of rain fell during the storm.

A rain gauge about 3 miles northwest of Orangeburg recorded about 1.6 inches of rain.

About 1.75 inches of rain fell Thursday and Friday at a weather reporting station about 2 miles east of Santee.

Another reporting station about 7 miles west of Santee recorded about .93 inches of rain over the same time period.

About .88 inches of rain were reported about 4 miles northeast of Cope.

Calhoun and Bamberg counties reported less rain.

The weather is forecast to dry out significantly over the next week, with a steady warming trend.

The Memorial Day holiday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a possibility of thunderstorms, with a high in the lower 90s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.