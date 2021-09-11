Stories of Prince Harry in the Afghan war zone

Since the story of Prince Harry in Afghanistan broke in late February '08, friends and family have asked about service with him. As the lead U.S. adviser in Helmand Province (the "United Kingdom" area of responsibility within Afghanistan), it was almost inevitable that I would see Harry during his tour of duty. However, as events in late December through early January would transpire, we actually lived on the same tiny base in southern Helmand for a couple of weeks. Another time, with other Americans, I served with Harry on the same operation for almost two weeks in Northern Helmand. Throughout, I had the opportunity to get to know the young man Harry as a junior officer under rather difficult and dangerous circumstances. What follows are my observations and thoughts about Prince Harry, third in line to the crown of the United Kingdom and second lieutenant in the Household Calvary Regiment of the British Army.

I first met Prince Harry on Christmas Eve 2007 on a forward outpost facing Taliban lines in southern Helmand. This outpost was manned by Gurkha soldiers operating out of a tiny base about 400 meters to our rear (Note: I had been warned the day before that Harry would be serving at that small base. A British officer had asked that we Americans not disclose this "secret" until after his return to the United Kingdom scheduled in March or April). Harry had arrived at the small base on Christmas Eve and immediately decided to visit some of his men serving on the forward outpost. I was at the position with two other Americans getting a feel for what would be required when we deployed Afghan troops. Harry was in his full "battle rattle," which consisted of body armor, helmet, weapon and ammunition and I could tell that Harry wanted to be treated as any other junior officer and not a prince. Harry was nice when soldiers asked to take a picture with him but made it clear pictures could not be released until he was home. Unlike almost every other day at this outpost, the enemy made no attempt to attack it with direct or indirect fire. Harry went back to the small base and we spent the night on the outpost.