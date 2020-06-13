STORIES OF HONOR: WWII vet still active with work and church

At 95 years old, World War II veteran Freddie Pauling Sr. is still on the move.
Trained as a barber, he still occasionally cuts hair. He also occasionally works on small engines, as he received training in that as well. Pauling, an Orangeburg resident, is also a longtime active member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, serving as lay leader.
One of 12 children born to Jeff and Marcella Duncan Pauling in Calhoun County, Pauling farmed from the time he was 13 until 19.
“Back in my time, we didn’t have high school,” he said.
He was drafted in the last years of the war. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on a couple of ships: the USS Great Sitkins and the USS Cadimus.
He remembers encountering storms on the open sea. He said the ship has to meet the storm head-on in order to pass safely through.
“If you don’t meet it, your ship will probably sink,” he said. “It’ll capsize.”
On the ship, he served as a cook and a gunner.
“And Lord knows I could shoot! The captain said, ‘Who’s that shooting that 20mm?’ He didn’t know who that was. That was me!” he said.
He was stationed in San Francisco and never saw battle.
His brother was also in the Navy and was stationed across the bay in Oakland. Five of his brothers also served – two in the Navy and three in the Army.
“And we were making what were called submarine nets, to catch the (Japanese) subs,” Pauling said. “You couldn’t come into San Francisco (Bay) unless you came through a gate.”
He said the 50-foot nets were “like you put up a fence in your yard.”
After the war’s end with the drop of the atomic bomb and the surrender of Japan, Pauling signed on for two more years in the Navy.
In the time after the war, he and his shipmates were “securing,” he said — bringing back equipment and munitions from overseas … “5,000-pound bombs and things like that, 10,000-pound bombs.”
During that period, he worked as a barber on the ship.
“I liked it all right,” he said of his service. He was just happy to have work.
When asked about a memorable experience, Pauling said, “Well, a lot of things happened, but sometimes a man would get missing overboard ship.
“And you don’t know what happened. One got missing and you don’t know what happened. He’s just missing. Sometimes confusion arises on the ship.”
The men were listed as missing in action.
“You didn’t have to be fighting … once you’re missing, you’re just gone,” he said.
Pauling said he’s glad he never saw combat, especially since the arrival of the atomic bomb.
He eventually left because “I was tired of it,” he said. He went to barber college in New York.
“I cut hair there for two years. Then I came back to South Carolina and got married,” Pauling said.
He married his sweetheart, Jannie Mae Murph, a young woman he knew from years before. They had four children, Freddie Arthur, Lucinda, Malachia and Alpha.
He cut hair and farmed too, getting training in agriculture at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, attending under the G.I. Bill.
He later took a job at Utica Tool, where he worked for 27 years. Toward the end of his tenure there, he received training in small engine repair.
A member of Mt. Nebo UMC, he has worked with many organizations, leaders, pastors and administrators of the church, currently serving as the lay leader.
Pauling said he is thankful to his Lord and Savior for allowing him the time to share his life story.
