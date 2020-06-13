STORIES OF HONOR: WWII vet helped protect San Francisco from subs

His brother was also in the Navy and was stationed across the bay in Oakland. Five of his brothers also served – two in the Navy and three in the Army.

“And we were making what were called submarine nets, to catch the (Japanese) subs,” Pauling said. “You couldn’t come into San Francisco (Bay) unless you came through a gate.”

He said the 50-foot nets were “like you put up a fence in your yard.”

After the war’s end with the drop of the atomic bomb and the surrender of Japan, Pauling signed on for two more years in the Navy.

In the time after the war, he and his shipmates were “securing,” he said — bringing back equipment and munitions from overseas … “5,000-pound bombs and things like that, 10,000-pound bombs.”

During that period, he worked as a barber on the ship.

“I liked it all right,” he said of his service. He was just happy to have work.

When asked about a memorable experience, Pauling said, “Well, a lot of things happened, but sometimes a man would get missing overboard ship.