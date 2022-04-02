Stories of Honor wants your input

Our family members, friends and neighbors are among the ordinary men and women who could be described as American heroes.

Their captivating stories of courage, sacrifice, allegiance, heroism and determination deserve respect and gratitude. Their commitment to service here and abroad is truly inspiring.

Help us honor these local heroes who have served or are currently serving at home and abroad by nominating them for The T&D’s Stories of Honor.

The Stories of Honor program is accepting nominations through April 30 of local veterans and active-duty military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. Nominees must be living in or have been from Orangeburg, Bamberg or Calhoun counties.

Select stories will be featured weekly in The T&D and at TheTandD.com from April 24 through July 10.

The series will be followed up with a commemorative special section on Sunday, July 17.

Nominations can be submitted online at thetandd.com/contests or by mail to: T&D Stories of Honor, P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Please include your name, email address, daytime phone number, the nominee’s name, branch of service and dates of service. Also, please share the nominee’s story in at least 200 words.

Title sponsors for Stories of Honor are Orangeburg County and Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly.

“We’d like to thank our sponsors for partnering with us on this special project,” T&D Marketing Director Carla Hall said. “This is the fourth year for this project and we have received some of the most powerful and heartwarming stories about our local veterans. We expect nothing less this year!”

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.