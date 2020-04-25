STORIES OF HONOR: Vietnam veteran found place in the classroom

“I had gone on an ‘R&R’ to Taiwan. And I came back and everything was in a stir. We could tell something was going on – we didn’t know exactly what,” he said.

“About two days after I got back, the Tet Offensive began. We were living on the ship. We were in the field actually for a truce, the Tet holiday. And one afternoon, I guess about dark, they came and got us and said, ‘Guys, you’re going back to the boat.’ So I got back to the boat and said, ‘What’s going on?’”

The answer was, “We don’t know.”

“So we got back on the boats, and that night, you could see helicopters flying up and down the streets of the town across the river from where we were anchored, firing tracers down into the town,” he said.

"So they came and got up and loaded us up into the boats and took us just outside of Saigon,” he said.

They ended up fighting all around the area, serving in the field for about 12 days.

“And I was wounded in June of that year, 1968.”

Abell is married to the former Carol Cherry. They have a son, Tillman “Jess” Abell III, and a grandson.

