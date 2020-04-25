STORIES OF HONOR: Vietnam veteran found place in the classroom

As a U.S. Army infantry officer in Vietnam, Tillman Abell Jr. was in the Mobile Riverine Force, serving aboard boats in the Mekong Delta.
“I went in as a second lieutenant, out of Wofford College, and I went through training in Fort Benning, Georgia, and served at Fort Gordon for a while and then went to Vietnam in September of 1967,” Abell said.
He was assigned to the 9th Infantry Division, part of the Mobile Riverine Force, which lived on Navy barracks and ships and rode assault boats up and down the Mekong Delta. The Riverines had roles in combat and transporting soldiers.
“We would go ashore and work for three or four days … and go back on the ships and spend a day or two recuperating and cleaning up because the climate was so hostile and there was so much mud, and your feet stayed wet all the time that if you didn’t, your feet would literally almost rot,” he said.
He served as a platoon leader with the 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry, 9th Division in Company C.
“And I served at that for about nine and a half months until I was wounded severely and sent home,” he said.
“I tripped a booby trap that consisted of an American hand grenade, and it blew up and punctured my left lung – it flattened my left lung – and wounded me in my left knee and elbow pretty severely,”
He was evacuated to the base camp, then went to Saigon, then Japan, and from there, to Fort Jackson.
“I finished out my service as a training officer with an advanced infantry unit in Fort Jackson,” he said.
He later served in the National Guard for seven years, serving in Hampton for a while as a liaison officer for an infantry support battalion.
“Then I went to Orangeburg as the company commander for almost a year, then I left there and went back to Hampton,” he said. “Then I got out of the National Guard because it was beginning to take so much time away from the career I had teaching at Edisto High School.”
A Columbia native, he first came to Orangeburg to work for the U.S. Plywood Corporation when he got out of the Army.
“Wasn’t particularly crazy about working at a plant. So I married a lady from Orangeburg,” he said.
He quit the plant and began teaching school at Edisto High, where he worked for 35 years. He taught U.S. history, economics and government.
Now retired, Abell said, “I never made a lot of money, but I enjoyed every day of it. I still do it, I still substitute.”
The thing that stands out most to him from his Vietnam experience is the Tet Offensive. The Viet Cong and North Vietnam launched the offensive on Jan. 30, 1968 against South Vietnam, the United States and their allies.
“I had gone on an ‘R&R’ to Taiwan. And I came back and everything was in a stir. We could tell something was going on – we didn’t know exactly what,” he said.
“About two days after I got back, the Tet Offensive began. We were living on the ship. We were in the field actually for a truce, the Tet holiday. And one afternoon, I guess about dark, they came and got us and said, ‘Guys, you’re going back to the boat.’ So I got back to the boat and said, ‘What’s going on?’”
The answer was, “We don’t know.”
“So we got back on the boats, and that night, you could see helicopters flying up and down the streets of the town across the river from where we were anchored, firing tracers down into the town,” he said.
"So they came and got up and loaded us up into the boats and took us just outside of Saigon,” he said.
They ended up fighting all around the area, serving in the field for about 12 days.
“And I was wounded in June of that year, 1968.”
Abell is married to the former Carol Cherry. They have a son, Tillman “Jess” Abell III, and a grandson.
Contact the writer: chuff@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5543.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.