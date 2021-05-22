STORIES OF HONOR: Vietnam veteran earned Purple Heart, Bronze Star

Keever Folk of Ehrhardt joined the U.S. Army in 1967 at the age of 19 and was sent to Vietnam right after going through basic training.
“I wanted to volunteer,” he said. “I entered on the 90-day program.”
If you joined up, you had 90 days to enter the service. Other men put off their service. They went out, got good jobs and then got drafted.
One of Folk’s most memorable days was Thanksgiving Day in 1968, the day he earned both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for heroism.
“We went out that morning,” he said. “About 50 North Vietnamese were in bunkers and we approached them.”
With the aid of three armed personnel carriers, they were able to defeat the enemy, said Folk.
That was the day his right arm was injured, which earned him a Purple Heart. He also received a Bronze Star for his service as a telephone operator, providing communication between a helicopter overhead and his company.
“It was so high, we could barely see or hear it,” said Folk. That was the way it was supposed to be, because then it would be hard for the enemy to shoot it down.
“The pilot wanted to talk to the captain, but he refused,” he said. The captain had faith in Folk and told the pilot to communicate through him.
He used a phonetic alphabet so the Vietnamese wouldn’t be able to understand what they were saying, said Folk. For example, the K in his name became kilo and the E became echo.
Another memorable occasion was the time a staff sergeant named Blow went head-to-head with a captain to protect the service men, said Folk.
Even though he’s very proud of the fact that the Army taught him the value of following orders, it was one of his favorite memories, he notes.
The captain issued a command to the rear artillery in a way that would give their location away to the North Vietnamese.
The staff sergeant caught the order before it went out. He went to the captain and chewed him out, Folk said. He told the captain he needed to change the order.
When the captain wanted to delay changing it, the staff sergeant told him, “’You’ve got to change it right now,’ and he did,” Folk said.
“I wouldn’t mind seeing him (Staff Sgt. Blow) right now,” he said.
When Folk returned to the United States in January of 1969, he was stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana, where he spent 14 months as a drill sergeant.
The soldiers might not have appreciated the tough discipline in the beginning, but he felt like they did after they completed basic training. That’s when they graduated and their families and girlfriends saw them all dressed up. Some of them were 40 to 50 pounds lighter, he said.
It also probably saved the lives of a lot of them when they got to Vietnam, he said.
“One thing that made them sure I wasn’t kidding was I was a returnee from Vietnam and I told them exactly what they’d be facing,” said Folk. “We had to turn them into soldiers. If you let them lie around and do what they wanted, they wouldn’t be the soldiers we needed.”
Folk, like many soldiers, faced the “boogey” of post-traumatic stress disorder when he returned home. It’s something he still faces from time to time.
“It takes a while to get your system regulated to being home,” he said. For a long time my mind would go back over there. I’d be asleep and fighting my wife or up checking the doors, etc.”
Kedralyn Folk is the youngest of the Folk’s three children. Her father is very proud of his service to his country, she said.
He considered his job at the Savannah River Plant as service to his country, she said. He’s also very passionate about helping other veterans get health care and other benefits they deserve, she said. At times that has really made a difference in the lives of those people.
Her father’s life has been difficult at times, said Kedralyn. The problems he had with PTSD were complicated by a brain tumor, but he’s been very resilient.
“He has tenacity and spirit. He pushed through the pain and just keeps on going,” she said.
Her parents have been together since the 10th grade and were engaged when her father went to Vietnam.
Her mother, the former Gwendolyn Joyner, waited for him until he came home. They married in 1970 and raised a beautiful family in Ehrhardt, she said. In spite of his health problems, he never let them affect his responsibilities as a father.
Her mother was a teacher in Hampton County and later at Richard Carroll Primary School in Bamberg, where she retired.
As a family, she and her siblings are so proud of both their parents and all that they have -- and still are accomplishing, said Kedralyn.