STORIES OF HONOR: Vietnam veteran earned Purple Heart, Bronze Star

He used a phonetic alphabet so the Vietnamese wouldn’t be able to understand what they were saying, said Folk. For example, the K in his name became kilo and the E became echo.

Another memorable occasion was the time a staff sergeant named Blow went head-to-head with a captain to protect the service men, said Folk.

Even though he’s very proud of the fact that the Army taught him the value of following orders, it was one of his favorite memories, he notes.

The captain issued a command to the rear artillery in a way that would give their location away to the North Vietnamese.

The staff sergeant caught the order before it went out. He went to the captain and chewed him out, Folk said. He told the captain he needed to change the order.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the captain wanted to delay changing it, the staff sergeant told him, “’You’ve got to change it right now,’ and he did,” Folk said.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing him (Staff Sgt. Blow) right now,” he said.

When Folk returned to the United States in January of 1969, he was stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana, where he spent 14 months as a drill sergeant.