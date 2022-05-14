STORIES OF HONOR: Vietnam U.S. Air Force veteran says military service was needed

Cordova resident Jim Myers jokes that he dodged the draft during the Vietnam War.

"It was getting hot and heavy in Vietnam, so I joined the Air Force," the 77-year-old Myers said. "I joined the Air Force to keep from getting drafted. I figured it was a little bit safer in the Air Force than in the Army."

A native of Orangeburg raised in Branchville, Myers was the first one in his immediate family to join the military.

Upon entering the Air Force in April 1966 at about the age of 22 as a basic airman, Myers went to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where he was stationed for about a month.

"Spinal meningitis broke out and they turned us loose," Myers said.

From there he went to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana until 1968.

"They put me in as a heavy equipment operator," Myers said. "I trained on that for two years. In 1968, that is when I went to Vietnam."

He was in a shop with about a dozen other guys and was the first one to get orders. Within two weeks, all the men received their summons.

In Vietnam, Myers served with the 819th Red Horse Squadron (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers).

Myers flew to the Bien Hoa Air Base and then went to Saigon and was stationed at Tan Son Nhut Air Base.

At the time, Tan Son Nhut was the busiest airport in the world, with supplies being brought in around the clock and military aircraft landing and taking off continuously.

The Red Horse Squadron was responsible for all the construction projects at the base, including building a military hospital and a jet engine test pad.

Myers operated bulldozers and was a crane operator. He was responsible for lifting modules in place in the construction of a modular hospital.

"We did two a day for about three months," Myers said.

The thing Myers most remembers when he first landed in Vietnam was the smell.

"The smell was there the whole time, the whole 12 months when I was there," he said. "It was a bad odor. You didn't want to bring it home with you."

The only time there was major fighting at Tan Son Nhut Air Base was during the Tet Offensive in February 1968 when the Viet Cong tried to overrun all the bases in the country. That was before he arrived in July 1968.

As a result, Myers personally never saw battle.

"The Army and the Marines did all that," he said. "I was on the airbase there."

But he was not spared witnessing the horrors of war.

"I saw a couple of guys get killed in a jeep," Myers said.

Myers remembers, too, how the bodies of U.S. troops killed in Vietnam -- all those bodies brought to the mortuary at Tan Son Nhut -- would be loaded onto military planes and flown back home to American soil.

"They were washing them down," Myers said. "They were all swollen up from being out in the field in the sun. You sat in the sun there in the 100 degree weather. It doesn't take long for you to swell when you are dead. I remember that."

Myers also recalled how young they were.

"They were my age, 18 to 20-year-old guys," he said. "I remember that a good bit."

Myers said letters from home helped him during his year in Vietnam but looking back he simply said, "You just got over it."

He was discharged from the Air Force in July 1969 as a staff sergeant (E5). Myers remembers heading home.

"I was not welcomed back home," he said. "I had an aunt who asked me why did I go over there. I said, 'Well, I took an oath for one thing when I joined the military.' Me and her did not get along after that."

Myers received a Vietnam service medal and a good conduct recognition.

Myers said though there was controversy about the Vietnam War, it was necessary.

"We were fighting communists," he said. "We are still fighting communists."

When Myers got home from service, he worked at Orangeburg's Greenwood Mills plant. He later joined Albemarle Corporation (now SI Group), where he worked for 27 years as a chemical operator before his retirement in 2005.

Though Vietnam was over 50 years ago, he still suffers from some scars.

Myers is a diabetic, which he says is related to Agent Orange. Agent Orange was a defoliant the U.S. military sprayed in Vietnam to make it more difficult for the enemy to hide in the jungle vegetation.

"Anybody that went into that county was exposed to Agent Orange," he said.

He also suffers from PTSD from his experiences in the war.

Patriotic to his core, Myers serves as the commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2779 in Orangeburg and is a member of the American Legion.

"I felt like I needed to be a member of it," Myers said, noting the veterans groups provide a good service and continue to serve as a voice for veterans in Washington.

As to his retirement, Myers enjoys spending time with his wife, Belinda and his three dogs. They have six children and six grandchildren.

