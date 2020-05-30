STORIES OF HONOR: Veteran serves country in Army 101st Airborne

Just a month into Vietnam, Rush was wounded on his knee and thigh.

"We were walking the trail and made contact with the enemy," Rush said. "I got hit with shrapnel with a hand grenade. It hit my legs."

"They medivaced me to Firebase Sandy where doctors worked on me and patched me up," Rush said. "I hobbled around for a month, and they sent me back to my company."

"I was a soldier and I liked being a soldier," Rush said. "It was not something you fall in love with, but I knew I had a job to do and I was not nervous about that."

His 14 months in Vietnam were challenging, but Rush says he did stay in communication with his parents, sister, brothers and grandmother.

"It was always good to hear from them," he said. "They kept up with it pretty much. I told them some of the things I was doing but did not tell them everything that was going on. I did not want them to be concerned about that."

Rush recalled seeing friends die and having to shoot against the enemy. It is something he does not like to dwell on.