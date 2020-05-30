STORIES OF HONOR: Veteran serves country in Army 101st Airborne

Elloree native Emory Rush comes from a long line of military service.
His father, Felix R. Rush, was in World War II and the Korean War, having served in the South Pacific with the United States Navy in the 1940s.
He also had three uncles who served in the military -- one in the U.S. Air Force, another in the U.S. Navy and the other in the U.S. Army.
"Dad would never talk about it, and being a kid, you don't think about that sort of thing," Rush recalls. "Later on, I talked to my dad about his experiences. He was on a ship with kamikazes, but he didn't talk about it."
When the Vietnam War broke out, Rush knew his mission and duty.
"I knew it was the thing to do," he said.
Rush graduated from Elloree High School and then went to business school for a year at Columbia Commercial College.
The call from Uncle Sam came in early 1967.
"I joined the Air Force at about 19," Rush said. "They put me on a waiting list. The Army drafted me off the list."
Rush would end up going to Fort Jackson in Columbia for his basic training, where his status changed from draftee to enlisted.
He spent about eight weeks there and then went to Fort Gordon in Georgia, where he received advanced individual training as an infantry soldier.
While at Fort Gordon, Rush signed up with the paratroopers and was sent to what was known as Camp Crockett.
Located on an isolated part of the installation, the camp included a mock-up of a village set up to look like one that would be encountered in Vietnam. Soldiers training at the camp were housed in Quonset huts.
Rush ended up going to Fort Benning, Georgia, where he continued his training in the United States Army Airborne School.
He was there for about four weeks before being given a 21-day leave and sent to Vietnam in October 1968.
"I was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and sent to the I Corps," Rush said. "This was from the DMZ down to Da Nang."
I Corps was one of four corps of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam.
"My first job was a rifleman in a squad," Rush said. "Then I became the radio operator for the company commander. Wherever he went, I went, carrying the radio. We called the coordinators for air strikes."
Rush was then made a sergeant, the leader of a Beta Squad.
"We were in the boonies and we did everything," Rush said. "We patrolled and set up ambushes."
"This meant we would go up at night and we would train to stop their movement," Rush said.
Just a month into Vietnam, Rush was wounded on his knee and thigh.
"We were walking the trail and made contact with the enemy," Rush said. "I got hit with shrapnel with a hand grenade. It hit my legs."
"They medivaced me to Firebase Sandy where doctors worked on me and patched me up," Rush said. "I hobbled around for a month, and they sent me back to my company."
"I was a soldier and I liked being a soldier," Rush said. "It was not something you fall in love with, but I knew I had a job to do and I was not nervous about that."
His 14 months in Vietnam were challenging, but Rush says he did stay in communication with his parents, sister, brothers and grandmother.
"It was always good to hear from them," he said. "They kept up with it pretty much. I told them some of the things I was doing but did not tell them everything that was going on. I did not want them to be concerned about that."
Rush recalled seeing friends die and having to shoot against the enemy. It is something he does not like to dwell on.
"You have friends that you are with one day and the next day, they are gone," Rush said. "I think that is why they take you when you are younger. The older you get, the harder it is. When you re young, you get over things. We got past those things."
"You were always told it was good to have your buddies, but don't fall in love with your buddies," Rush said. "It can be devastating to lose someone you are tight with."
Rush got out of the U.S. Army in late December 1969 as a sergeant E5.
He processed out of Fort Ord in California and then came back to South Carolina to "try to make a life for myself."
And that is what he did, beginning a 35-year career in law enforcement.
In 1970, he started out in Holly Hill before joining the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, where he stayed for about 10 years. He also served as the police chief in Elloree for a time.
Rush later moved to Colleton County, where he became a chief deputy before coming back to OCSO where he worked as an investigator.
His last couple of years were spent with the First Circuit Court Solicitor's Office as in an investigator. He retired in 2005.
"I am very proud to have served," Rush said. "I think I served with the best outfit in the military -- the 101st Airborne. I was proud to be a part of that unit and was proud to be a United States paratrooper."
Rush was awarded the Bronze Star and earned a Purple Heart for his service and currently is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The couple's eldest son, Chad, followed in his father's footsteps and joined the military in the Marine Corps. He later joined the U.S. Coast Guard.
Today, Rush and his wife, Gayle, are enjoying retirement and traveling.
The couple worships at Providence United Methodist Church. They have five children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.
