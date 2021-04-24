STORIES OF HONOR: Vet says Vietnam service 'made better man out of me'

Such was life for Williams for about the first year while he was stationed in Long Binh.

But the small town boy from North would again see his horizons change and his life take another turn.

From transportation and logistics, Williams was reassigned to bunker patrol duty. This is where he remained for about the last six months of his stay in Vietnam.

"When I went on bunker guard duty, we went about 10 miles out into the woods," Williams said. "We seen the helicopters flying around and we were shooting in the bunkers."

"Every morning about 4:30 a.m., you could hear them rockets coming," Williams said. "We had to jump up and run to the bunker. As long you hear them rockets whistling, you were okay."

"The ones that you could not hear whistling (were the ones you had to worry about)," Williams said. "We never did get hit right. We got hit pretty close from where we were sleeping, but we did not have any direct hits where we were at."

"I never got injured," he said. "That was one good thing."

Williams said he does not know whether he ever shot another person or killed anyone.