STORIES OF HONOR: Marine vet recalls burning oil fields, looming land mines of Desert Storm

Memories of searing flames leaping from fiery oil fields and miles of unpredictable land mines sometimes keep Larry Sexton up at night, but it was part of a duty to his country that he felt he had to fulfill.

The 66-year-old Bamberg native is a United States Marine Corps veteran of Operation Desert Storm, a massive U.S.-led air offensive made in response to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.

‘You’ve got to do what you go to do’

Sexton, who currently lives in Fallbrook, California, vividly remembers when his more than 20-year military career began as a young 18-year-old in November of 1974.

“I graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School in 1974. Nov. 1, 1974 was when I joined the Marines. A cousin of mine was supposedly actually going into the Army. He wasn’t allowed to go in because of his age. So we kind of scrapped that,” Sexton said, but that wasn’t the end of the story.

“Coming back and while walking by the Marine recruiting office, I looked inside the window. I was looking at the dress blues in the Marine Corps recruiting office. I was looking at those things and just saying, ‘Wow, those things are totally awesome,’” he said.

Sexton continued, “I guess I stayed there too long. A drill instructor came out and he said to me, ‘You can be wearing that uniform.’ Everybody knows about the Marine Corps boot camp and stuff like that, and I’m saying to myself, ‘No, probably not.’

“This is what I’m thinking. Anyhow, he convinced me to join. So the next thing you know, I’m on a bus headed down to Parris Island, South Carolina.”

It was an experience he said he’ll never forget.

“I got there about 2 a.m. in the morning. The drill instructors met us at the bus. When they started yelling and screaming, I thought that maybe I made a mistake. I thought that for a couple of days. As time go by, you get used to it, the physical training, the mental toughness and all that stuff. By the time you get to the third phase, you’re so physically fit that nothing bothers you,” Sexton said.

He said having to crawl under barbed wire with bullets from machine guns whizzing over his head was not even comparable to the miles-long runs he had to make.

“You’re probably less afraid of that than some of the other stuff. The hardest part is the run because you’ve got to run three miles. That’s probably the hardest of the physical things that you do because they increase the tempo. You run faster at times. You’re just not jogging along,” Sexton said.

After completing basic training, he went to auto mechanic school at Camp Johnson in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

“That was my military occupational specialty, 3521 Motor Transport. Then after the school, my first duty station was Okinawa, Japan. As a kid, I'd always wanted to go to Japan, and then I got my orders right after school. It said Japan. I said, 'Wow, I can't believe this,’” he said.

Sexton continued, "When you first get there, you're kind of lost, but there's a Marine that's been there longer than you that'll put you under his wing. He kind of teaches you where to go, places to eat. I actually enjoyed the food over in Japan. I stayed there for 13 months."

The veteran then got assigned to a duty station in Beaufort, South Carolina, where he enjoyed being close to home and stayed for approximately three years.

“That was my favorite duty station. Actually, it wasn't far from Parris Island. I was still with motor transport. We had the trucks, and we would transport equipment and gear and stuff wherever they needed to ship to," said Sexton, who would eventually find himself in the frigid temperatures of Illinois on what was called inspector-instructor duty.

"It was a little town called Joliet. You don't want to be there in the winter time. You don't want to be in Illinois. It is really, really cold. I'm talking about 18 degrees below zero stuff. So that was the duty station that in the winter time didn't work for me, but you've got to do what you got to do," said Sexton, who stayed in Illinois for three years.

"We trained the reservists. That's what I did up there in Illinois. We would train those guys in the reserve units that come in once a month. After I left there, I went to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and there I was with an artillery unit. I was with the 10th Marines," he said.

Sexton continued, “That wasn't that far from home either, plus it was warmer than Illinois. So I was OK with that. Being with an artillery unit, you go out in the field and stuff like that and fire those big artillery guns. Those howitzers are pretty loud.”

Sexton would find himself back in Okinawa, Japan, a place which by then was very familiar.

“I only went over there for a year, but I liked it so much that I extended it for two additional years for a total of three years. They had incentives because with me being single, they were trying to keep the single people over so the married people wouldn't have to drag their family over there,” he said.

His incentive was vacation time, which he would enjoy in the Philippines.

“I would go to the Kadena Airport, where the Air Force had a military airport, and I could fly anywhere I wanted to for free,” he said.

Sexton had been in the military without any threat of war for a long time, but that would eventually change when he got stationed with the Marine Corps 1st Reconnaissance Battalion at Camp Lejeune.

“That's the unit I went to Desert Storm with. There wasn't any wars going on or anything, and then when it started to get kind of close to my retirement, that's when the war broke out. Most servicemen actually want to be a part of a war. I don't know, it must be in our DNA or something, but you want to say, 'Yeah, I got a chance to serve in war before you get out,' and for me it happened,” he said.

‘It was a job for me’

He and his unit were flown into Saudi Arabia.

“When they first told us we had to go over there, we were a little bit concerned. Naturally, with a war you're going to be concerned. We knew they had those SCUD missiles, and we were concerned about those," Sexton said.

While he and his unit were setting up their camps to prepare for war, it was the U.S. Air Force which were helping to cripple the enemy with powerful air strikes.

"The Air Force was hitting the Iraqis pretty hard. They were hitting them in Iraq and Kuwait. They were trying to bring supplies into their troops, and we would hit their convoys. So it was very hard for them to get supplies,” Sexton said.

The dangers of war were still within reach.

"When it was time for us to finally go in after bombarding them for a couple of months and making them weak, we had to go through mine fields. I'll never forget looking at those mine fields. As far as you could see, you'd see mine fields. I said, 'Yeah, these guys really want to kill us,’” Sexton said.

"Saddam Hussein, when they went in and took Kuwait, they put the mine fields in so when we’d come in, they would hit us. They were there for so long that the wind blew the dust off of them. So we could see them clear as day. Saddam Hussein didn't expect that to happen, but while the wind blew the sand off the top of them, we had to go through that,” he said.

Oil wells were also set on fire, posing a potentially grave danger to American soldiers.

“There was fire coming up out of those oil wells that was very hot. We had to maneuver ourselves through those oil well fires on our way to Kuwait. That was like, 'Wow.' Sometimes it seemed we got just a little too close to them, but we had to maneuver our way through them to get to Kuwait,” Sexton said.

By the time Sexton and his unit got to Kuwait, they were met by surrendering -- and starving -- soldiers.

"I remember that when they came up to us, they didn't bring their guns. They put their guns away from us so we wouldn't fire on them. I'm sure that's the reason why they did that. They were also hungry. So when they came up to us, they were asking for MREs, our meal ready-to-eat packets,” Sexton said.

“Those guys were starving because once when I went inside one of these bunkers, they had the hind quarter of a zebra inside this bunker. We heard stories they were doing that, we didn't really believe it. We didn't know for sure they were doing that, but I saw it with my own eyes.

“There was a hind quarter of a zebra hanging up, and they were slicing pieces off the zebra to stay alive I guess because it was hard for Saddam Hussein to get food to them. That's one of the things I'll never forget,” he said.

Sexton said while the threat of land mines and fire was concerning, there was hardly time to let fear derail the mission.

“The whole time I was there in that war, I was concerned, but I was never scared. There'd be times when I was more concerned than others, but I never got to a point where I was freaking out about it. It was a constant concern, but I wasn't totally afraid. Thank God for that,” he said.

The veteran continued, “We knew we had a mission to do, and that's what we're supposed to do. Being in the Marines is a job. It was a job for me, and that's a job I had to do ... They train us to accomplish our mission. So you don't really have time to be afraid and stuff like that. You got to do what you go to do,” he said.

While he was not personally in direct combat, there were things he did see at night to remind him of its dangers.

“At night, you could see the anti-aircraft fire of the Iraqis. You can see the anti-aircraft fired up at our planes. You could see it and say, 'Yeah, these guys are really after us,'" he said.

‘We don’t leave anyone’

Sexton left Saudi Arabia in April of 1991.

He recalled the plane ride back to California, where he served the remainder of his time at his late duty station after leaving the Marine Corps 1st Reconnaissance Battalion.

“I got stationed at the Headquarters Battalion," he said, noting that he got a hero’s welcome upon returning.

“When we got on a plane coming back from Saudi Arabia, they played a song for on the airplane. It was the Lee Greenwood song called 'God Bless the U.S.A.' It almost brought tears to my eyes. It really made me feel good because we went over and won a war. So the trip back was definitely a very pleasant one,” he said, noting that he was grateful that neither he nor any of the other members of his unit were killed.

“All of them came home. That's one of the best feelings you can have. The Marines don't leave anyone. In that case, we didn't have to leave anyone because we brought everybody back. So it was a really good feeling," said Sexton, who retired from the military on March 31, 1997, after 22 years of service.

He said he enjoyed being able to travel everywhere from Australia to Africa during his military career but did not particularly like having to change duty stations just when he would have begun to create bonds with people.

“Being in the military, if you get in the wrong war, of course, you could end up losing your life, but if that's not going on, a lot of times you get a chance to go to these cities for free. That was one of the things that I enjoyed best,” Sexton said.

He recalled some of the other rigors of his service outside of war.

"Being with a Marine Corps unit, we have something called pumps, where we got on ships. You float out on the ocean. You go out there and stay out there for six months at a time. We'd go into ports. We out there on the water, then we might go to Australia, we might go into Hong Kong, we might go in the Philippines,” Sexton said.

He continued, “We'd go out for six months. In case they need us, we're already in the water. We got all our equipment on the ship with us. All we got to do is hit the shore, get all our equipment off the ship and go in and be ready to fight.”

Sexton said his service was rooted in family because his father Joseph served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army, while his uncles Abraham and Jacob also served in the U.S. Army.

“I kind of grew up with my Uncle Jacob and my Uncle Abraham. I had seen them in uniform. I think that was the thing that made me want to do it more than anything else. It was definitely a family thing that got me excited about being in the military,” he said.

Sexton said the military builds discipline “out of this world.”

“They don’t tolerate not taking orders. They don’t tolerate that. So if you’re given an order, you have to go ahead and carry it out. My parents trained us to be disciplined as kids and stuff like that, but the military took it up another notch,” he said.

The 66-year-old said while moving back to his hometown of Bamberg is not “out of the question,” California’s weather is still keeping him there.

He also said that while his body is reminding him that he is no longer a young 18-year-old military recruit, he is grateful for life after his military service.

“I’m not a spring chicken anymore, and the aches and pains are starting to show up,” Sexton said, noting that the mental toll of war is also never really far away.

“Desert Storm affected me a little bit. Sometimes when I’m sleeping at night, I can see those fiery oil fields. I can see the mine field. I can see them at night. So that stays with me,” he said.

