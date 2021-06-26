STORIES OF HONOR: Iraq veteran served for 21 years

Orangeburg Iraq War veteran Dan Jensen was a small town boy growing up in rural Illinois in the 1960s.
While in high school, he worked several different jobs in an effort to have enough saved up to pay for college.
"My dad helped my brother go through college, and back then they did not have a lot of scholarships and things like that," Jensen recalled.
It was around this time that Jensen befriended two brothers by the names of Earl and Cecil.
"They were Vietnam veterans," he said, noting the men helped to somewhat place the first stirrings of the military in his heart.
"I thought about going to the military, wanting to get some experience and possibly get an education later on because it was in 1976 and there was still the GI Bill," Jensen said.
"They were Marines and I thought, 'Well, if I was going to go in the military, I wanted to got into the Marines so I would get training," Jensen continued with a laugh. "What I didn't know is that I scored high enough back then that I could have come in as an officer. They would pay for your schooling and everything, but they didn't tell you that, so I just went into the Marines."
So in February 1976 at the age of 18, Jensen went to boot camp in San Diego, California.
Upon leaving boot camp as a private E1, Jensen went to infantry training school to serve as an 81-millimeter mortarman at San Clemente, California.
From there, Jensen was sent to Marine barracks in Kenitra, Morocco, in 1977.
"I met the criteria and they bought us all civilian suits because you could not travel in a military uniform," Jensen said.
There he served as security for radio transmitting facilities for the next year.
"Back then, they transmitted radio signals from submarines to Rota, Spain," Jensen said.
"One thing I remember is a threat of an attack by the Palestine Liberation Organization," he said. "The way the base was set up, you got a matter of minutes if the base was overrun. The signal would then go out to Rota, Spain, and then Rota, Spain, flies their planes and they level the transmitting facility."
"You either took care of it or they would come and clean it out," Jensen said. "That kind of put everybody on edge for a little while, but it never occurred," he said.
Another thing Jensen remembers is going to U.S. embassy functions.
"Most people hear about the embassy, but they don't get to see it," he said. "I actually got to see it and civilians that took care of it."
After a year in Morocco, Jensen was shipped to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), also known as 29 Palms in California, in 1979.
There his job duties were changed slightly from mortar transport to tractor-trailer operator.
"In the Marine Corps, you do everything from transporting fuel to supplies to personnel," Jensen said.
Jensen re-enlisted around 1980 and was transferred to Beaufort, where he served in mortar transport before being transferred to Hawaii, where he served from 1982 to 1985.
Finally, Jensen came back to the continental United States where he got out of the Marine Corps in February 1988 after 11 years of service.
While leaving the Marines, Jensen's military service was not quite over.
In 2001, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Orangeburg as a part of the 414th Transportation Company.
In 2002, Jensen received training and in 2003 was deployed to Iraq with another unit. It was the first of two Iraq tours for Jensen. The second tour -- in 2005-06 -- he went with the 414th.
"The first time we went, it was just hauling supplies," Jensen said. "We had what we called hillbilly armor. They didn't have all the up-armored vehicles. They would just take pieces of scrap metal and sandbags and weld them to the vehicle."
Jensen said the time was precarious.
"We came under fire a couple of times," he said. "One of the times was at night."
Jensen recalls hearing one of the younger soldiers say, "There's bees out here. I said, 'Man, that ain't bees. Those are bullets.' They were tracer rounds they thought were bees. They were young kids."
The second time he went to Iraq, Jensen was a part of security as both a convoy and gun truck commander.
"As convoy commander and gun truck commander, but especially as convoy commander, you had to have secret clearance and go through the briefings and see all the intel. All the real gruesome stuff," he said. "It was bad."
He said as convoy commander, they would pull guard security in the event of an accident and helicopter evacuations.
"We pulled the security so they could get the troops out," he said, declining to provide too many details. "We had to do what we had to do to make sure that the personnel and equipment were safe. Certain things you can't talk about because of security clearance, and certain things I just don't feel comfortable talking about."
For Jensen, the experience was memorable.
"The soldiers were looking to me because I was a prior-service Marine," he said. "You might have a unit pulling security and convoy commander for that has officers and other high ranking NCOs (non-commissioned officers) but they had to fall under my guidance because I was the convoy commander."
"At first there was a little confrontation, but then they would come to request me as their convoy commander because they knew I would get them from point A to point B," Jensen said.
Jensen said his faith, the love of his son and his comrades in the field helped him during those difficult times.
"My biggest fear was that I might do something and make a mistake that would have ultimately cost somebody else their life" Jensen said. "I am extremely satisfied with the way the troops handled themselves and the way we accomplished the mission."
In 2006, Jensen officially retired as a sergeant with the 414th. This brought his military service to a total of 21 years.
He recalled being sent back to a station in Louisiana to what was an underwhelming homecoming.
"I didn't have really family waiting for me, and none of the people really knew we were coming back," he said. "There really was no big welcome home thing."
Jensen said the soldiers got their briefing and then were handed a packet with their medals without ceremony.
"I was aggravated about it because I felt the troops and everyone did an extremely good job," he said. "They should have gotten better treatment when they got back."
Jensen ended up receiving a Bronze Star and one of the soldiers he trained to become a convoy commander also received a Bronze Star.
"That was my most memorable," Jensen said.
Today, Jensen continues to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder due to his military service, but through counseling and support, he has been able to make it through.
Jensen says he does not have many regrets from his service except that he would have spent more time with family.
"Military is really hard on family life," he said. "It is like when you join the military, you are married to the military. It is hard to have two spouses."
Jensen is now enjoying retired life with his wife of 13 years, Cathy.
He currently serves as the athletic director of Orangeburg Post 4 and participates in Orangeburg VFW and American Legion events.
He also enjoys fishing and spending time with family, including his four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.