STORIES OF HONOR: Iraq veteran served for 21 years

Jensen said the time was precarious.

"We came under fire a couple of times," he said. "One of the times was at night."

Jensen recalls hearing one of the younger soldiers say, "There's bees out here. I said, 'Man, that ain't bees. Those are bullets.' They were tracer rounds they thought were bees. They were young kids."

The second time he went to Iraq, Jensen was a part of security as both a convoy and gun truck commander.

"As convoy commander and gun truck commander, but especially as convoy commander, you had to have secret clearance and go through the briefings and see all the intel. All the real gruesome stuff," he said. "It was bad."

He said as convoy commander, they would pull guard security in the event of an accident and helicopter evacuations.

"We pulled the security so they could get the troops out," he said, declining to provide too many details. "We had to do what we had to do to make sure that the personnel and equipment were safe. Certain things you can't talk about because of security clearance, and certain things I just don't feel comfortable talking about."

For Jensen, the experience was memorable.