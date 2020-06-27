STORIES OF HONOR: 'I had to be blessed': Sniper's bullet almost killed Korea veteran Julius Page

“We stayed at that position and we moved three or four times. We moved when it was snowing with no cover on the jeeps. We moved most times at night, a lot of times in the daytime. One time, I had a Turkish outfit assigned to my position.

“We always kept fires down and kept the noise down so that we wouldn’t be detected where we were, but the Turks back there, they’d light up fires, anything. They didn’t care nothing about that kind of stuff. It made me a little upset, but we worked it out all right,” Page said.

He said another scary time was when he was coming off of a patrol mission.

“We had had some big tanks in a backup position. We found out that coming off patrol was about as dangerous as going on patrol because if you didn’t get the proper notification, you’d get shot up by your people coming back. So we were coming back into position, and I heard the sound of the gun on a tank turning,” Page said, noting that he knew it was going to be aimed at him and his fellow service members, but that they managed to escape injury.