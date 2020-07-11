STORIES OF HONOR: 'I am proud of my service'; Vietnam vet gave 24 years to his country

Shuler was not injured during the incident, but a number of his fellow soldiers were.

"That was the closest I got to it," he said.

Around 1966, Shuler left Vietnam and was transferred to Shaw Air Force Base, where he worked administrative duties for the wing commander for the next four years.

His experience at Shaw would forever move him.

"We had a lot of pilots that left and went overseas and wives stayed back," Shuler said. "Quite frequently, I had to go out and talk to wives of pilots that got shot down."

"I would go with the wing commander as he would never go without me. He wanted back up and support," he said. "It was very touching, very touching. We would pull up in front of houses, and the wife would come out screaming. She knew as soon as she saw our vehicle what had happened."

Shuler's return from Vietnam was also greeted with disdain by some anti-war protesters.

He recalled a time when he was visiting Atlanta with his wife and another couple in 1967.

"I had my wife with me and another couple," he said. "We stood out because we were clean cut. They were demonstrating."