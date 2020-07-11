STORIES OF HONOR: 'I am proud of my service'; Vietnam vet gave 24 years to his country

Elloree resident Norton “Shot” Shuler Jr. was born and raised in the Providence community of Orangeburg County, where he learned a lot about life and right and wrong.
"We had good morals and good work ethics," the 78-year old Shuler recalled. "I was learning that from day one."
Shuler graduated from Holly Hill High School in 1960 and had his eyes set on entering the United States military. He would be the first one in his family to do so.
His growing up in rural Orangeburg County helped to lay the foundation for his decision.
"I think that had a lot to do with having a good career in the service," he said.
The day came in September 1961 when Shuler officially joined the United States Air Force.
"I enlisted, I did not want to be drafted," he said. "I thought the Air Force would be a better branch of the service to be in than in the Army. Not to take anything from the Army, but I just chose the Air Force."
Shuler entered the Air Force as an airman third class, or at the "bottom of the pile," as he likes to say.
He was first stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in northern Texas near the Oklahoma border. The base is home to the Air Force's largest technical training wing.
"I worked for the wing commander there," Shuler said. "It was a lot of paper work, record keeping, meetings, etc."
For the next four years, Shuler served at Sheppard incident free except for Mother Nature.
"We were dodging tornadoes every spring," he said. "I saw plenty of them."
In October 1965, Shuler had orders to go to Vietnam, and he landed at Tan Son Nhut Air Base near Saigon in southern Vietnam.
"I was base operations dispatch at that time," he said. "We had the busiest airport in world with more landings and take offs than anywhere in the world."
Shuler was responsible for administrative duties which entailed keeping track of documents related to flight logs.
It was the first and only time he got a firsthand taste of war.
"We did not see any hand-to-hand combat, but we got hit several times at the base," he recalled. "Security was able to take care of it. Every night, you would have something somewhere on the outer perimeter."
One night was different from other nights.
"We got hit," Shuler said. "I was in bed and all I could do was pull the mattress over on top of me."
"When it all stopped I looked up and I could see the stars," he continued. "The whole roof was off the place."
Shuler was not injured during the incident, but a number of his fellow soldiers were.
"That was the closest I got to it," he said.
Around 1966, Shuler left Vietnam and was transferred to Shaw Air Force Base, where he worked administrative duties for the wing commander for the next four years.
His experience at Shaw would forever move him.
"We had a lot of pilots that left and went overseas and wives stayed back," Shuler said. "Quite frequently, I had to go out and talk to wives of pilots that got shot down."
"I would go with the wing commander as he would never go without me. He wanted back up and support," he said. "It was very touching, very touching. We would pull up in front of houses, and the wife would come out screaming. She knew as soon as she saw our vehicle what had happened."
Shuler's return from Vietnam was also greeted with disdain by some anti-war protesters.
He recalled a time when he was visiting Atlanta with his wife and another couple in 1967.
"I had my wife with me and another couple," he said. "We stood out because we were clean cut. They were demonstrating."
"We stayed in the car and I was able to maneuver out," he said. "They were throwing stuff."
In 1970, Shuler went to Stuttgart, Germany, as a tech sergeant to serve at joint command headquarters shared by other U.S. military branches.
There Shuler was responsible for keeping inventory for the USAF's nuclear weaponry before being transferred to Vicenza, Italy, in 1972, where his duties continued in overseeing inventory at U.S. missile sites.
"It was a NATO outfit," he said.
Shuler returned to the United States to Andrews Air Force Base in 1974, where he was involved with systems command and was in charge of the commanding officer's staff as a tech sergeant.
"We had bases all over," Shuler said. "It was high-tech stuff."
Shuler was at Andrews until April 1976, when he returned to South Carolina to serve at Charleston Air Force Base.
"My dad died and I was able to get transferred to Charleston on a humanitarian reassignment," Shuler said.
In Charleston, Shuler also worked with the wing commander's office and put in to serve with special operations in the armed forces courier business.
"I was handling top secret material distributed to the southeast United States," Shuler said, treading delicately on the subject matter. "I had a real high-security classification."
"It was very nice, very good," Shuler said, when asked to describe his duties. "It was a pie job, flying around in little jet planes delivering materials here, there and yonder."
He said the primary delivery area was the Southeast, but periodically, his duties found him traveling up north and overseas to distant locales such as the African coast.
While at Charleston AFB, Shuler would commute from Providence to Charleston so he could work on the family farm, raising livestock and growing row crops.
Shuler was given an assignment that would have taken him back to Italy, but he declined the offer as he wanted to be with his children as they got ready to go to college.
Shuler retired from the USAF in 1985 as an E8 senior master sergeant. He received a USAF commendation medal and a Bronze Star for his service.
"I am proud of my service," he said. "I am proud of serving for the country. I feel like I was very fortunate in my military service. I had good jobs, good people to work with. You do your job, you do it the best you can, and be proud of what you do."
Shuler returned to Providence for good to continue farming but got out of farming altogether when an opportunity came up to manage Lake Marion Golf Club in Santee.
Shuler served both as the general manager of the golf course and as Providence fire chief for several years before retiring around 2008. He has also been involved with Providence United Methodist Church in various ways over the years.
He and his wife Pam have two children and 11 grandchildren.
