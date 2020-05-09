STORIES OF HONOR: Cordova man serves in Air Force, Guard before answering call to be minister

Evans said the incident was one he will never forget.

"It could have been a very, very bad situation," Evans said. "We were kind of skeptical because we did not have much training on civilian aircraft. Fortunately there was no fire but it was a little scary at times until the aircraft came to a screeching halt in the foam."

At the end of 1969 and early into 1970, Evans went to Loring AFB in Limestone, Maine, where he experienced another traumatic event.

"There was a B-52 and an SR-71 stationed on that post and there was an explosion," Evans said. "One of my friends got seriously injured in the B-52 explosion."

Evans said the explosion was so intense the Air Force needed assistance from outside agencies to put out the fire and conduct the rescue.

"It was a traumatic experience for me to see my friend get hurt," Evans said.

Though Evans managed to avoid any significant injuries while in service, some wounds are deeper than the flesh.

"I carry them with me every day of my life," he said. "I constantly have headaches and ringing in my ears because of the explosion with the B-52 in Maine."