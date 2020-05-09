STORIES OF HONOR: Cordova man serves in Air Force, Guard before answering call to be minister

Cordova native and resident John Wesley Evans spent much of his young life trying to flee his calling to serve God and minister to God's people.
Growing up in Cordova and eventually graduating from G.W. Carver High School in 1964, Evans, 74, kept hearing this tugging on his heart to serve God in some type of ministerial position.
"I wanted to get out of Orangeburg," he said, thinking that perhaps a change of scenery would help shut out the voice of God.
Get out of Orangeburg he did.
Evans went to Allen University in Columbia on a baseball scholarship, but in order to get through college, he had a work study that entailed driving the presiding elder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The job helped cover his tuition expenses, room and board.
"I could not shed my call to ministry," he said. "My ministry call still bugged me."
As a junior, Evans left the university and decided to join the U.S. Air Force with the intention of fighting the war in Vietnam. This too was his way of fleeing his ministerial call.
In July 1966, Evans entered the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, for basic training.
A month later, he went to Edwards AFB in Los Angeles, where he served in Aerospace Fire and Rescue. He became a sergeant -- or informally a buck sergeant.
While at Edwards AFB, Evans became a drill master and served on the base's exhibition drill team, but his primary duties were as a fire-protection specialist rescue man. He was responsible for fire suppression and rescuing test pilots.
"Edwards Air Force Base was a flight test center," Evans said, noting he and his fellow fire-protection and rescue men would stand ready to respond when an emergency came in. "Edwards was in the middle of the Mohave Desert when they were training on reconnaissance fighter plane 104," Evans said.
"When there was a crash, we suppressed the fire and got the pilot out to take them to the medic," he said.
During his time at Edwards, Evans saw several planes go down in flames.
Military planes tested at Edwards included the SR-71 reconnasiance aircraft and the XB-70 long-range experimental bomber used in Vietnam.
"They (test pilots) came in as test pilots simply to test the aircraft and they flew that thing to the limit to see if it would hold together," Evans said. "We became friends because they knew they had to rely on us if anything happened to them to get out safely."
While there, Evans said he responded to a crash that killed America’s first black astronaut, Air Force Maj. Robert Lawrence Jr., in Dec. 8, 1967. Lawrence was part of a classified military space program in the 1960s called the Manned Orbiting Laboratory, meant to spy on the Soviet Union.
"The second pilot broke his back and we went over and got the second pilot out," Evans said.
For about two years, Evans remained at Edwards before getting his first official call overseas in August 1968.
"I volunteered for Vietnam, but they sent me to Bangkok, Thailand," Evans said.
Evans ended up being shipped to Don Muang Royal Thai Air Force Base in Southeast Asia, where he served as a house captain.
During the early years of the Vietnam War, Don Muang was used as a major command and logistics hub of the USAF under the command of the United States Pacific Air Forces 13th Air Force.
During Evans' time at the base, the USAF's presence was winding down as a new airfield had opened, causing the Air Force to move out of Don Muang.
It was in Thailand at Don Muang where Evans' military service became most challenging.
Don Muang had at that time become a dual-operated base with military aircraft sharing the runway with civilian aircraft.
"The most traumatic time for me was when a Japanese supersonic passenger plane came in on an emergency landing," Evans recalled. "There were 300 passengers on board. We had foamed the runways for them because they had a problem with the landing gear."
Evans said the incident was one he will never forget.
"It could have been a very, very bad situation," Evans said. "We were kind of skeptical because we did not have much training on civilian aircraft. Fortunately there was no fire but it was a little scary at times until the aircraft came to a screeching halt in the foam."
At the end of 1969 and early into 1970, Evans went to Loring AFB in Limestone, Maine, where he experienced another traumatic event.
"There was a B-52 and an SR-71 stationed on that post and there was an explosion," Evans said. "One of my friends got seriously injured in the B-52 explosion."
Evans said the explosion was so intense the Air Force needed assistance from outside agencies to put out the fire and conduct the rescue.
"It was a traumatic experience for me to see my friend get hurt," Evans said.
Though Evans managed to avoid any significant injuries while in service, some wounds are deeper than the flesh.
"I carry them with me every day of my life," he said. "I constantly have headaches and ringing in my ears because of the explosion with the B-52 in Maine."
Evans later lost vision in his left eye, which he believes could have been the result of his military service.
In September 1970, Evans was discharged from the Air Force as a staff sergeant. He said the USAF allowed him to be discharged earlier than planned to enable him to finish off his education.
But for Evans, the military continued to beckon.
In 1973, he joined the South Carolina Army National Guard as a business machine repairman, but all the while he was preparing for the Christian ministry. No matter how much Evans tried to avoid it, God continued to call and took the necessary steps.
In 1976, Evans accepted his first pastorate position in the United Methodist Church in Belton.
Two years later, Evans graduated from Claflin University with a degree in religion and philosophy with a minor in history. While receiving his degree, Evans served as an assistant chaplain with the SCARNG.
The same year, Evans enrolled in ITC/Gammon Seminary in Atlanta and in 1979 withdrew from the SCARNG and joined the Georgia Air National Guard and then the Georgia U.S. Air Force Reserves as a chapel superintendent.
But the SCARNG was not done with Evans.
In 1996, he rejoined the SCARNG fire rescue unit in Allendale and went on to serve as an assistant chaplain and administrative chaplain.
He retired from the SCARNG in 2005.
"The love for ministry and the military stuck with me then and it sticks with me today," he said. "I had to be around those things all the time."
Evans retired from his pastorate in the UMC in 2010 but has not retired from the ministry. He continues to help pastors who may need someone to fill in for them.
During his military service, Evans received two achievement awards and one meritorious medal.
He says the most rewarding thing is his current role as part-time history and social studies teacher at Carver Edisto Middle School and Edisto High School.
"That is my true love right now, teaching children in the Orangeburg County School District," Evans said.
Looking back, Evans expressed pride in his service to God, to country and now to the future generation.
"I am very, very proud of what I was able to do," he said.
