STORIES OF HONOR: Connor able to live childhood dream in military service

Connor said he does not know if he ever mortally wounded anyone.

“When I asked my father if he killed anyone in his two tours, he told me he honestly wasn’t sure, though he had fired at enemy," Connor said. "I now understand, as I have the same answer."

"I fired at those shooting at me, but I cannot be 100% sure I killed any of them even after the firing ceased," he said. "I was in some situations in which I saw men under my command affirmatively kill an enemy fighter --we walked up and inspected the remains afterwards."

"As an officer, I felt my primary duty was in coordinating fires and leading, over focusing on using my own weapon," Connor said.

Connor said there were a few things that helped him get through his time overseas.

“Faith in God was the ultimate reason and strength, as my faith grew, knowing death was close, particularly in Afghanistan," he said. “Letters and communications from and to home were critical, as well as staying in touch with Orangeburg and updates about my three children. Faith in God was most important.”

Connor recalls his return home well.