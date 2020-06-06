STORIES OF HONOR: 'Break left! Break right!'; vet was recon pilot in Korea

"I received my billet, which was a six-man tent with two pot-bellied stoves," Pearson recalled. "I was then sent to the supply tent and was given ... a mosquito net, mattress and bedding, as well as an aircraft inner tube."

Wood and the inner tube would become his bed.

"I finally got my bed made, put my gear in the footlocker, met my tent mates and I dove into bed," Pearson said, noting his tent mates had left for a spell.

Sleep would not come for Pearson.

"I was awakened by a big explosion," he said. "I could hear all sorts of debris hitting the tent, and I assumed a nearby boiler must have exploded."

"Just about that time, my tent mates stormed in, yelled 'air raid' and told me to get my helmet and go to the trenches, and they disappeared," Pearson said. "It was pitch black and took me awhile to find the trenches."

"When I finally found them, everyone was standing outside beside the trench, watching what reminded me of a July 4th celebration, for we were watching the .50-caliber red tracers and 20mm cannonballs that were being fired near Inchon about 15 to 20 miles to the southwest," Pearson said.

Another battery opened fire behind him, and he, along with the others, dove into the trench.