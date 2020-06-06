STORIES OF HONOR: 'Break left! Break right!'; vet was recon pilot in Korea

It was early March 1953.
The Korean War had been going on for almost three years when 22-year-old 2nd Lt. Jay Pearson found himself on a chartered Flying Tiger C-121 flying to Tachikawa, Japan.
From there on March 4, 1953, Pearson and his fellow mates climbed into a C-124 and flew into Kimpo Air Base in South Korea.
"We were hot to trot," Pearson recalled when he got the news. "We knew exactly where we were going and we could not wait. Young guys don't have any damn sense at all."
The base was about 12 miles from the Demilitarized Zone on the war's front lines, where he was assigned to the 12th Tac Recon Squadron, flying the B-26 bomber.
The B-26 was a plane built for battle.
It had six — sometimes eight — .50-caliber machine guns in the nose, four on each wing, and wing pods that could carry phosphorous rockets and 600-pounds of bombs in the bomb bay. It was designed to destroy enemy anti-aircraft batteries, airfields, troop encampments and vehicular movements.
Pearson had received extensive training for his mission. At Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and Shaw AFB in Sumter, he underwent combat crew training (CCT). He would also receive survival training in Stead AFB in Nevada.
That night in March 1953, the young Citadel graduate and New Orleans native would use all the training he received. This time it was for real.
"I received my billet, which was a six-man tent with two pot-bellied stoves," Pearson recalled. "I was then sent to the supply tent and was given ... a mosquito net, mattress and bedding, as well as an aircraft inner tube."
Wood and the inner tube would become his bed.
"I finally got my bed made, put my gear in the footlocker, met my tent mates and I dove into bed," Pearson said, noting his tent mates had left for a spell.
Sleep would not come for Pearson.
"I was awakened by a big explosion," he said. "I could hear all sorts of debris hitting the tent, and I assumed a nearby boiler must have exploded."
"Just about that time, my tent mates stormed in, yelled 'air raid' and told me to get my helmet and go to the trenches, and they disappeared," Pearson said. "It was pitch black and took me awhile to find the trenches."
"When I finally found them, everyone was standing outside beside the trench, watching what reminded me of a July 4th celebration, for we were watching the .50-caliber red tracers and 20mm cannonballs that were being fired near Inchon about 15 to 20 miles to the southwest," Pearson said.
Another battery opened fire behind him, and he, along with the others, dove into the trench.
"Turns out we had a visit from 'Bed-Check Charlie,' who would fly a World War I biplane over our airfield and toss out grenades and mortars in an attempt to employ psychological warfare, and, if possible, do some damage to the airstrip and aircraft," Pearson said.
"The damage Charlie did was negligible," he said.
Another memorable moment was when Pearson was assigned to fly into North Korea.
"I was seated in the right seat, and as we entered the north, I looked down at the DMZ, which looked like a continuous fireworks display, but without the noise," he recalled. "As we proceeded to the bomb run, the bombardier yelled "Break right!"
"I could see what looked like white golf balls, (which were 20mm shells) coming at us as well as lots of .50 caliber machine guns tracer bullets," Pearson said. "Again and again 'Break left!, Break right!' These maneuvers went on for what seemed like eternity."
The skirmish would end and Pearson safely landed.
"I got my flashlight out to see how many hits we had taken — to my surprise, I could find none," he said.
Pearson logged 18 missions in Korea before the end of the war.
On the war's last night, Pearson's crew was responsible for getting a photo record of North Korean airfields. The photos taken would go to the United Nations, Pearson said.
"It was our understanding that one of the cease-fire conditions required the North Korean airfields had to remain in the same state of repair as they were at the time of the cease fire," Pearson said, noting cease fire went into effect Aug. 27, 1953.
His crew was one of the last of the USAF out of North Korea in July 1953.
Pearson noted an interesting sidebar that occurred at Kimpo, known as Operation Moolah, in September 1953.
Operation Moolah was a USAF effort during the Korean War to obtain through defection a fully capable Soviet Mikoyan-Gurevich (MiG) 15 jet fighter.
Communist forces introduced the MiG-15 to Korea on Nov. 1, 1950, and USAF pilots reported that the performance of the MiG-15 was superior to all United Nations aircraft, including the USAF's newest plane, the F-86 Sabre.
The operation focused on influencing communist pilots to defect to South Korea with a MiG for a financial reward.
On Sept. 21, 1953, North Korean pilot Lt. No Kum-Sok flew his MiG-15 to the Kimpo Air Base unaware of Operation Moolah.
"There were no takers before the armistice," Pearson said, referring to the $100,000 reward. "However, as a F-86 pilot was taking off from Kimpo, he looked up and there was a MiG 15 coming to land on the downwind, in other words the MiG was coming right at him."
Pearson said the USAF pilot did not know if he should start shooting or not but when the MiG landed, it was put in a cleared-out hangar and cordoned off before it was dismantled.
During this time, the USAF aircraft based at Kimpo were dispatched to Taegu Airbase. Pearson was one of them to leave for about a week.
Pearson departed South Korea on Dec. 20, 1953, and arrived home on Christmas Eve. His fiance, Margaret, and her mother arrived in New Orleans about three days later. He had met Margaret about a year earlier at a New Year's Eve party.
The couple returned to Orangeburg to make the final wedding plans and were married at First Baptist Church on Jan. 16, 1954.
The couple spent their early years of marriage at James Connally AFB in Waco, Texas, later moving to VMI in Lexington, Virginia.
From there they went to RAF Station in Sculthorpe, England, where Pearson was assigned to the 86th Bomb Squadron, which he says was the only American two-nuclear two-engine bomber outfit assigned to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). The squadron was required to have nine nuclear armed B-66s on alert around the clock.
"That was my best outfit of my career," Pearson said. "Unfortunately, the Air Force determined the B-66 was too slow and decided to retire that fantastic, beautiful aircraft."
With a year remaining in the European theater, Pearson was assigned to Rhine-Main Air base outside of Frankfurt, Germany, where he had to supply air evacuation for Europe, the Middle East and Africa north of the Sahara.
He left Germany in July 1963.
Following his last tour, Pearson was sent to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he retired from active duty as a lieutenant colonel after serving a little more than 20 years.
After retiring from the service, Pearson served as an Air Force Junior ROTC instructor at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, where he stayed for the next nine years.
"Without a doubt, that was the best job I ever had," he said. "However, I decided to try my luck at private enterprise and opened a business named Memories Inc."
Pearson sold the business a few years ago.
"I cherish the days in service to our nation and shall be eternally grateful for the privilege of having done so," Pearson said.
