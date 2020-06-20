STORIES OF HONOR: Bowman veteran traveled across world in service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Disabled veteran Kevin Rast has nothing but positive things to say about his military service.

“I think it was a really good experience for me, to come from the small town of Bowman and to be able to get through and progress in rank,” Rast said.

He entered the S.C. National Guard while still in high school.

“I started my service in 1988 — that was between my junior and senior year. I did the National Guard split op — went to basic training at Fort Jackson.”

When Rast graduated from high school, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia for training. He served in the National Guard for another year before deciding to go to active duty in the Army after Operation Desert Storm.

His first duty station was at Fort Stewart, Ga., where he deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Southern Watch.

“That was basically us going over there as a show of force, as part of the brigade that participated in training exercises with the Kuwaitis,” Rast said.