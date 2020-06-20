STORIES OF HONOR: Bowman veteran traveled across world in service

Disabled veteran Kevin Rast has nothing but positive things to say about his military service.
“I think it was a really good experience for me, to come from the small town of Bowman and to be able to get through and progress in rank,” Rast said.
He entered the S.C. National Guard while still in high school.
“I started my service in 1988 — that was between my junior and senior year. I did the National Guard split op — went to basic training at Fort Jackson.”
When Rast graduated from high school, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia for training. He served in the National Guard for another year before deciding to go to active duty in the Army after Operation Desert Storm.
His first duty station was at Fort Stewart, Ga., where he deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Southern Watch.
“That was basically us going over there as a show of force, as part of the brigade that participated in training exercises with the Kuwaitis,” Rast said.
He followed that with a tour of duty at Camp Castle, Republic of South Korea, from December 1993 to December 1994. He was then assigned to Fort Benning, Ga., where he deployed to Amman, Jordan, as part of Operation Eager Light from March 1995 to June 1995.
Rast was then assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he was a paratrooper for eight years.
“That was when I was a lot younger,” Rast said, laughing. “It was a lot of fun. It was good times.”
Rast did a lot training and support for the 82nd Airborne Division.
“I ended up making a total of 52 jumps, and I was also a jumpmaster at that time,” he said.
Rast did a lot of training, but none of his jumps were combat related, he said.
Rast deployed to Muscat, Oman, for humanitarian demining operations from February to April of 2001, and then to Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo from November 2001 to May 2002.
“My job in the Army was a combat engineer, which dealt with explosives, demolitions and landmines and things of that nature,” he said.
Later Rast went to Bagram Airbase, Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom from January 2003 to August 2003, and to Forward Operation Station Carlson, Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom from April 2004 to December 2004.
Rast was then selected for drill sergeant duty and assigned to Fort Benning from March 2006 to March 2009.
After drill sergeant duty, Rast was assigned to Fort Drum, New York, where he deployed to Forward Operating Station Gary Owen, Iraq, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom from June 2009 to May 2010, and to Coalition Operating Station Shank, Afghanistan, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom from November 2013 to March 2014.
He has held every enlisted leadership position, from team leader to first sergeant.
Rast retired at Fort Drum in September 2015 and returned to Bowman in January 2016.
Rast's awards and decorations include: the Bronze Star Medal (Forth Award), the Meritorious Service Medal (Third Award), the Army Commendation Medal (Third Award), the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Army Achievement Medal (Sixth Award), National Defense Service Medal (Second Award), the Kosovo Campaign Medal (One Campaign Star), the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal (Two Campaign Stars), Iraq Campaign Medal (One Campaign Star), Liberation of Kuwait Medal, NATO Medal (Second Award), the Korea Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal (One Campaign Star), the Volunteer Service Medal, the Combat Action Badge, the Senior Parachutist Badge, the Meritorious Unit Commendation (Second Award), the Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, the Bronze DeFlury Medal (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 20-year honorable service award) and the Sgt. Audie Murphy Medallion. In addition, he received the Key to the City of Binghamton, New York, for his extensive community service to the Greater Fort Drum area.
”I’ve got a total of around 26 years of service,” Rast said.
His most memorable experience was during his last deployment to Afghanistan in 2013.
“We got selected to be a part of a new system that we were trying out. Our job after all the stuff started with the global war on terrorism — there was a problem with IEDs and stuff — and our job was to go out and clear the IEDs, and that way, reduce the casualties,” Rast said.
“I’m proud of that deployment because … I was in charge of about 96 people, all under my command, and all of our missions we went on — countless missions — nobody ever got injured, nobody got killed and everybody got back home in one piece,” he said.
Rast is married to Dawn N. Rast and resides in Bowman with daughter Makayla Rast and grandsons Malachi Rowe and Maison Rowe. He has five adult children who reside outside the home.
