STORIES OF HONOR: Army vet considers military service a duty

“We would have to get into our MOPP gear for the duration of the threat. That occurred every day around meal time,” Jamerson said.

When the ground war started, he stood ready to perform whatever duties he was assigned to.

“We left Khobar Towers and went out into the desert. We stayed out there for two weeks while the ground war was going on. Well, some of us were detached out. We had to go out into the desert not so much to fight, but to scout out different things to be brought back. When the ground war concluded, then we came back,” he said, noting that that put him in a precarious position.

“Actually, there at the complex, at Khobar Towers, a Scud landed and killed several persons from a reserve unit, as I recall, from somewhere in Pennsylvania. It was real stuff that went on,” Jamerson said.

Jamerson said he was “absolutely” glad when he returned back to the U.S. in May of 1991.

“He was so small when he came back. When they left from Fort Jackson, the family goes up to the buses to see them leave. They went to Fort Bragg to stay for a couple of weeks to get them ready. When they got on that bus to leave, all of them were out of shape,” Mrs. Jamerson said.