STORIES OF HONOR: Air Force vet survived 9-11 Pentagon attack

For his senior year, Golden was named captain and co-MVP of the track team.

Upon graduating from the academy, Golden went to pilot training at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas.

"It was not for me," Golden recalled. "I was not very good at flying, although I did enjoy one particular maneuver.

"One of the first things they taught us was how to get out of a spin," he said. "We would fly to open space, intentionally put the plane in a 'death spiral,' then execute the recovery procedures."

"That was thrilling to me," he said. "However, I didn't do so well with the other aspects of flying."

As a result, after six months, the Air Force decided Golden would be better with his two feet on the ground and so he was reclassified as a scientific analyst.

Golden was then assigned to Los Angeles Air Force Base as an engineer and project manager in the NAVSTAR Global Positioning System Program Office.

There he worked as a systems engineer and helped to design and develop the first operational GPS satellite.

The 23-year old second lieutenant found himself placed in charge of a $50 million test and evaluation program.