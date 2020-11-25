Stores seek safe Black Friday; social distancing, masks, cleaning among strategies

Orangeburg retailers say they’re working to maintain the Black Friday shopping tradition while keeping their shoppers safe.
For instance, Belk Store Manager Amanda Jordan says the store will ensure customers are taken care of not only on Black Friday but all days of the year.
"Black Friday is extremely important to this Belk as well as all the locations that Belk has," Jordan said. "I do know we have spent September to now preparing as a company and as a store."
The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally called Black Friday in the United States. The name originated with the belief that it's the first day of the year that retailers turn a profit, going from the red to the black.
Black Friday sales typically draw a lot of shoppers. The challenge this year is enjoying the sales while maintaining a safe shopping experience.
For Orangeburg resident Vickel Darby, Black Friday has been a family tradition all of her life.
“I like to get out in the atmosphere and just enjoy the fellowship and watching families have a good time," Darby said. "I love catching great deals as well, only on things I need."
But like most things in 2020, Black Friday will be different due to the coronavirus.
"If I get out, it will be just to talk and see people, the fellowship and the smiles. I am not going to be cluttered. I am very nervous about COVID,” she said.
Orangeburg resident Cassidy Rogers says she has typically shopped Black Friday – sometimes all night.
"I guess it will be different this year," she said. "You can't really go out and do much with social distancing and everything."
Rogers says she still plans to shop and is not worried about the crowds that usually accompany Black Friday.
"The other people and shoppers might be,” she said.
Orangeburg stores say they continue to use caution.
Belk’s continues to require face coverings for associates. The store’s fitting rooms will be closed and returns will be consolidated.
Physical distancing signs and Plexiglas shields will also be in place. Entrances will be limited and occupancy will also be limited.
The store also offers contactless curbside pickup as well as same-day delivery.
Jordan said the store has hired additional employees to handle the holiday season all the while making sure capacity guidelines are in place.
This year Belk will open at 7 a.m. Black Friday with deals available through Saturday Nov. 28.
Chan Holman, owner of Woody's on Russell Street, says the store prepares all year long for Black Friday, which is its biggest day of the year.
On average, his store sees a 200 percent increase in sales on the day compared to a normal weekday during the year.
"In the past it (Black Friday) has been extremely important," Holman said. "This year is going to be so different I don't really know what to expect. I am kind of curious to see what it will have for us this year."
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
"We are not really doing a big Black Friday sale this year like we normally do because of the difference in the shooting sports industry," Holman said. "Guns and ammo are extremely hard to get."
"We have been fortunate enough to have a steady supply of it," he continued. "Rather than being ‘on sale’ we are just doing a ‘for sale,’ thankful we that we have something to sell."
Holman said the store requires customers and employees to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will also be made available throughout the store.
"We are going to do the best we can with masks and sanitizer," he said.
At Orangeburg's Ollie's, Black Friday doorbusters will begin at 5 a.m. Ollie's will remain open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
Tom Kuypers, senior vice president of marketing at Ollie's, described Black Friday as a “very important” day for the store.
"It is one of the busiest days of the year, if not the busiest day of the year," Kuypers said.
In light of that, he said the store will strive to keep customers safe by limiting the store's capacity to 75% as well as keeping an eye on social distancing at the cash registers. Cleaning will be done throughout the day, especially of the shopping carts.
Hand sanitizer will also be available. Employees are also required to wear masks as well as customers per city and county ordinances.
"Safety is important to everybody," Kuypers said. "We do expect a pretty good amount of people through the store on Friday."
Kuypers said the store always increases staff for the day and the holiday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.