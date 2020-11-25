Stores seek safe Black Friday; social distancing, masks, cleaning among strategies

Chan Holman, owner of Woody's on Russell Street, says the store prepares all year long for Black Friday, which is its biggest day of the year.

On average, his store sees a 200 percent increase in sales on the day compared to a normal weekday during the year.

"In the past it (Black Friday) has been extremely important," Holman said. "This year is going to be so different I don't really know what to expect. I am kind of curious to see what it will have for us this year."

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

"We are not really doing a big Black Friday sale this year like we normally do because of the difference in the shooting sports industry," Holman said. "Guns and ammo are extremely hard to get."

"We have been fortunate enough to have a steady supply of it," he continued. "Rather than being ‘on sale’ we are just doing a ‘for sale,’ thankful we that we have something to sell."

Holman said the store requires customers and employees to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will also be made available throughout the store.

"We are going to do the best we can with masks and sanitizer," he said.