In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, a "Stop the Violence" march, rally and program is being sponsored by the Orangeburg Branch NAACP.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, a line-up and prayer will be held downtown on the Orangeburg square. After the assembly and prayers, the group will march to the MLK Auditorium at South Carolina State University where a program will be held at 4 p.m.
Everyone is invited to participate.
For additional information, call 803-534-1598.
