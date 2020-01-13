{{featured_button_text}}
MLK (copy)

Civil rights icon the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is pictured in front of the bandstand on the Claflin campus, where he addressed a small group of students, faculty and members of the Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP. King visited Orangeburg during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

 CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY H.V. MANNING LIBRARY/OUT OF THE BOX IN DIXIE

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, a "Stop the Violence" march, rally and program is being sponsored by the Orangeburg Branch NAACP. 

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, a line-up and prayer will be held downtown on the Orangeburg square. After the assembly and prayers, the group will march to the MLK Auditorium at South Carolina State University where a program will be held at 4 p.m.

Everyone is invited to participate.

For additional information, call 803-534-1598.

