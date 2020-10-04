 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stonewall Jackson railroad crossing slated for improvement by year's end
0 comments
alert top story

Stonewall Jackson railroad crossing slated for improvement by year's end

{{featured_button_text}}
100120 rr crossing

The Stonewall Jackson railroad crossing has gotten so bad that motorists frequently have to either try to drive off the roadway to avoid the crossing or slow down significantly to avoid vehicle damage.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

A railroad crossing on a busy Orangeburg bypass is slated for improvements by the end of the year.

The railroad crossing on Stonewall Jackson Street between Glover Street and Folly Road will be repaired within the next three months, according to CSX Transportation.

"CSX crews were unable to complete repairs on the Stonewall Jackson Street crossing during our capital work earlier this year," CSX Transportation spokeswoman Sheriee Bowman said. "However, the crossing will be worked this year. The exact date has not been confirmed."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The railroad crossing was scheduled to be worked on in the middle of February when the railroad company fixed a number of crossings throughout The T&D Region.

It has gotten so bad that motorists frequently have to either try to drive off the roadway to avoid the crossing or slow down significantly to avoid vehicle damage.

During track repairs, traffic will have to be rerouted. Signs will be in place marking detour routes.

All crossings are generally closed anywhere from two to five days while the work is underway.

The work generally entails the replacement of railroad cross ties.

0 comments
3
1
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video of Stilton Road crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News