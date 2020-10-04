Stonewall Jackson railroad crossing slated for improvement by year's end

A railroad crossing on a busy Orangeburg bypass is slated for improvements by the end of the year.

The railroad crossing on Stonewall Jackson Street between Glover Street and Folly Road will be repaired within the next three months, according to CSX Transportation.

"CSX crews were unable to complete repairs on the Stonewall Jackson Street crossing during our capital work earlier this year," CSX Transportation spokeswoman Sheriee Bowman said. "However, the crossing will be worked this year. The exact date has not been confirmed."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The railroad crossing was scheduled to be worked on in the middle of February when the railroad company fixed a number of crossings throughout The T&D Region.

It has gotten so bad that motorists frequently have to either try to drive off the roadway to avoid the crossing or slow down significantly to avoid vehicle damage.

During track repairs, traffic will have to be rerouted. Signs will be in place marking detour routes.

All crossings are generally closed anywhere from two to five days while the work is underway.

The work generally entails the replacement of railroad cross ties.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.