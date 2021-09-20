Stonewall Jackson path planned; SCDOT wants pedestrian, bike friendly road

The S.C. Department of Transportation is planning to build a pedestrian and bicycle path on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

The proposed “S.C. 4 shared use path” project is designed to create a shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians to provide connectivity to residential developments and educational facilities in the area.

The pathway will run along Stonewall Jackson Boulevard from Murray Road to Glover Street.

The project will include the installation of new mast arm traffic signals and various pedestrian accommodations at the intersection of Stonewall Jackson Boulevard and Glover Street.

Pedestrian accommodations will include crosswalks at the intersection.

The right-of-way acquisition for the project is expected to begin in the winter of 2021 with construction to begin in the winter of 2022.

The public can review the project materials and discuss the project with SCDOT representatives. Comments provided by the public will be taken under consideration for the project.

+2 Heartbreak to ‘howl-lelujahs’: Donors step up to replace stolen items Orangeburg County Animal Control employees were disheartened to find that someone broke into their storage unit, stealing their supplies.

To submit written comments:

• Mail or email comments to Joseph “Alex” Bennett at bennettja@scdot.org or to 955 Park Street, Room 528, Columbia, S.C. 29202-0191