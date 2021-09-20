 Skip to main content
Stonewall Jackson path planned; SCDOT wants pedestrian, bike friendly road
Stonewall Jackson path planned; SCDOT wants pedestrian, bike friendly road

SCDOT

The S.C. Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on plans to create a pedestrian and bicycle path on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

The S.C. Department of Transportation is planning to build a pedestrian and bicycle path on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

The proposed “S.C. 4 shared use path” project is designed to create a shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians to provide connectivity to residential developments and educational facilities in the area.

The pathway will run along Stonewall Jackson Boulevard from Murray Road to Glover Street.

The project will include the installation of new mast arm traffic signals and various pedestrian accommodations at the intersection of Stonewall Jackson Boulevard and Glover Street.

Pedestrian accommodations will include crosswalks at the intersection.

The right-of-way acquisition for the project is expected to begin in the winter of 2021 with construction to begin in the winter of 2022.

The public can review the project materials and discuss the project with SCDOT representatives. Comments provided by the public will be taken under consideration for the project.

To submit written comments:

• Mail or email comments to Joseph “Alex” Bennett at bennettja@scdot.org or to 955 Park Street, Room 528, Columbia, S.C. 29202-0191

• Visit scdotgis.online/SC4sharedusepath. The website is not compatible with Internet Explorer.

Comments should be submitted no later than Sept. 30, 2021.

For more information about the project, contact Bennett at 803-737-3231.

